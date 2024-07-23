Sport / Other Sport

Tour champion Pogacar ruled out of Paris road race

The Slovenian Olympic Committee says the cyclist has not been selected due to fatigue

23 July 2024 - 15:30
by JULIEN PRETOT
UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar. Picture: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS
Paris — Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar has been ruled out of the Paris 2024 Olympics after an exhausting three-week stage race, the Slovenian Olympic Committee said on Monday.

Pogacar, who won his third Tour on Sunday, was not selected because of fatigue, the committee said.

Pogacar was one of the favourites, alongside Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel, for the Olympic road race on August 3.

“The national coach of the men’s cycling team revealed the names of the riders who will compete in this year’s Olympic Games in Paris. Tadej Pogacar, being too tired, will not be among them,” the Slovenian Olympic Committee said.

“He will be replaced by his national team colleague Domen Novak.

“We congratulate the winner of the race across France for another victory in the most prestigious cycling race in the world, and we hope he will represent the colours of Slovenia at the upcoming Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.”

Pogacar on Sunday became the first rider to achieve the Giro d'Italia/Tour de France double since 1998.

His ability to perform on one-day races with steep hills, however, also made him a top contender in the Paris road race, a gruelling 225km course in and around the French capital.

Pogacar has won the Tour of Flanders, the Giro di Lombardia and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, three of the one-day classic races.

Many riders tend to peak at about the end of the Tour and ride their wave of form into the Olympics.

Defending champion Richard Carapaz, who won the mountains classification at 2024’s Tour de France, was not selected by Ecuador.

Reuters

Pogacar turns from Baby Cannibal to colossus

Slovenian rider is first since 1998 to win Giro d’Italia and Tour de France in same season
Sport
1 day ago

Tadej Pogacar achieves first Giro-Tour double since 1998

The Slovenian cements his domination by winning the final stage for his sixth-stage success
Sport
1 day ago

Campenaerts prevails in three-man sprint to win stage 18

Emotional Belgian times his sprint perfectly to win his first Tour de France stage
Sport
4 days ago

Carapaz goes solo to grab first Tour de France stage win

Ecuadorian waits for the right moment to make his move
Sport
5 days ago

Philipsen sprints to stage 16 win, Pogacar retains lead

Green jersey holder Girmay crashes and his lead in the sprint is cut to 32 points
Sport
6 days ago
