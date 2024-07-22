Sport / Other Sport

‘Childish’ radio remark not about Verstappen, says Horner

22 July 2024 - 15:01
by Alan Baldwin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner talks to Max Verstappen before practice. File photo: REUTERS
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner talks to Max Verstappen before practice. File photo: REUTERS

Budapest — Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has clarified a radio exchange in which Max Verstappen’s race engineer appeared to call the triple world champion childish during Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Gianpiero “GP” Lambiase, who has worked with Verstappen for eight years and is known for standing up to the driver in forthright fashion, had a series of exchanges with an unhappy Dutchman at the Hungaroring.

Verstappen had complained about Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton’s driving after they collided, with the Red Bull pitched on its nose and off the track in a battle for third.

“I am not even going to get into a radio fight with the other teams, Max,” Lambiase said. “We’ll let the stewards do their thing. It’s childish on the radio, childish.”

The comment raised eyebrows for its tone, between individuals with one of the closest driver-engineer relationships.

Horner said Lambiase was not actually referring to Verstappen, however, but the radio traffic from members of rival teams seeking to push the stewards into penalising him.

“I don’t think GP’s reference at that point was in reference to Max,” he told reporters. “Others were obviously goading for penalties because the stewards are listening to the radio as well.”

Verstappen, who finished fifth after seeing stewards who took no further action, was not backing down afterwards when questioned about his radio messages and the swear words bleeped out for the global television audience.

“I don’t think we need to apologise,” he said. “I just think we need to do a better job.”

Horner said the team would discuss behind closed doors what they should have done better. He added that Mexican Sergio Perez had done a good race, one of his best in months, in going from 16th on the grid to seventh.

“He had good pace and made some good passes and hopefully will have taken a lot of confidence out of that,” Horner said of a driver whose future remains uncertain, despite recently signing a contract extension.

Perez has scored only 21 points from the last seven races, compared to Verstappen’s 129 in the same period, and is now seventh in the standings.

The Mexican is also the only one of the top eight without a win this season.

Reuters

Piastri takes first F1 win amid team orders row

Teammate Norris reluctantly hands back the lead
Sport
1 day ago

Formula One statistics for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix at Budapest’s Hungaroring
Sport
4 days ago

Lewis Hamilton feared he wasn’t ‘good enough’

Of all the Formula One firsts achieved by Lewis Hamilton on Sunday, and there was quite a list, the sobbing over the radio and tears in the arms of ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Record ninth British GP win has Hamilton in tears

Mercedes’ seven times Formula One world champion was overcome by the emotion as he took the chequered flag
Sport
2 weeks ago

Verstappen beats Norris to continue reign in Spain

Dutch driver extends championship lead to 69 points ahead of closest rival Norris
Sport
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Simbine soars into exclusive sprint club aiming ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
GAVIN RICH: Portugal contest a salute to newfound ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Boks give Rassie options
Sport / Rugby
4.
Riveiro pleased with Pirates’ friendlies in Spain
Sport / Soccer
5.
Tadej Pogacar achieves first Giro-Tour double ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Piastri takes first F1 win amid team orders row

Sport / Other Sport

Formula One statistics for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Sport / Other Sport

Lewis Hamilton feared he wasn’t ‘good enough’

Sport / Other Sport

Record ninth British GP win has Hamilton in tears

Sport / Other Sport

Verstappen beats Norris to continue reign in Spain

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.