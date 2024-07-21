Sport / Other Sport

Xander Schauffele rides strong finish to win Open Championship

21 July 2024 - 21:15
by Agency Staff
Xander Schauffele of the US talks to the media in a press conference after winning the Claret Jug during day four of the 152nd Open championship in Troon, Scotland, July 21 2024. Picture: KEVIN C COX/GETTY IMAGES
Troon — Xander Schauffele shot a sterling 65 at Royal Troon to emerge from the pack and win the 152nd Open Championship for his second Major title of the year Sunday in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland.

Schauffele saved his best golf of the week for last, as he rode a bogey-free round to a final score of 9-under-par 275 and a two-shot victory over Justin Rose and Billy Horschel. The 30-year-old Schauffele, who captured his first career Major at the PGA Championship in May, is the first player since Brooks Koepka (2018) to win multiple Majors in a calendar year.

Schauffele's win completed the first American sweep of the four Majors since 1982. Scottie Scheffler won the Masters and Bryson DeChambeau took home the US Open.

Schauffele was one of six players who began the day one shot behind 54-hole leader Horschel. He surged into the lead down the home stretch, making four of his six birdies on the back nine.

Playing in the final pairing with Horschel, Thriston Lawrence of SA grabbed a one-stroke lead at the turn by making his fourth birdie of the day at the par-4 ninth.

The lead flipped after Lawrence badly missed the green at No12. He failed to save par, and just up ahead, Schauffele played No13 perfectly, rolling in a left-to-right birdie putt from 16 feet.

Schauffele proceeded to knock his tee shot at the par-4 13th to 12-and-a-half feet and convert another birdie to double his advantage. At the par-5 16th, he played a delicate pitch shot over a greenside pot bunker that teased the cup before leaving him a 4-foot birdie putt.

Rose missed some chances to keep up with Schauffele, his playing partner. He settled for a 67 after birdieing two of the final three holes. Upon sinking a 15-foot birdie putt at No18, the Englishman saluted the crowd after his second runner-up finish at the Open.

Field Level Media

