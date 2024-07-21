UK swimmer Peaty calls for level playing field after Chinese doping cases

Paris — Adam Peaty and other British swimmers said there had to be a level playing field after 23 Chinese swimmers escaped punishment following testing positive for a banned drug.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) confirmed reports in April that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for TMZ (trimetazidine) — a medication that increases blood flow to the heart — before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Wada accepted the findings by the Chinese antidoping agency (Chinada) that the positive test was due to substance contamination.
An independent investigation found no favouritism or mishandling by Wada in the case, and a World Aquatics audit concluded there was no mismanagement or cover-up by the governing body.
Before the Paris 2024 Games, two-time Olympic 100m breaststroke gold medal winner Peaty said he wanted “a fair fight”.
“If it’s not fair then it takes the enjoyment out,” he said.
Tom Dean, who won gold in the 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, said Britain’s swimmers were held to the highest standards regarding doping.
“If other countries aren’t living up to that standard, then it’s a real shame that brings a dark cloud over what the Olympics is meant to stand for,” he said.
Freya Colbert, the 400m medley world champion, said it was upsetting to see reports of other competitors not being tested rigorously.
“It ruins the reliability of the results,” she said.
Security concerns are also an issue in the lead-up to the Paris Games. With wars in Gaza and Ukraine, and security concerns at home, Paris is on high alert, particularly for the opening ceremony, which will take place on the River Seine.
Peaty however, dismissed concerns when asked about the safety of British athletes in the city.
“It's … a fairground because [during] Rio we had Zika, [during] Tokyo, we had Covid-19. There’s always got to be something,” he said.
“All I’ve got to focus on is swimming the best I can, performing the best I can. And then those people in charge of what they need to be in charge of, I put full faith in them.”
