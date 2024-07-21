Tadej Pogacar achieves first Giro-Tour double since 1998

UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar celebrates after winning stage 21 and the Tour de France in France, July 21 2024. Picture: LAURENT CIPRIANI/REUTERS
Nice — Tadej Pogacar became the first rider to achieve the Giro d’Italia/Tour de France double since 1998 when he claimed his third Tour title on Sunday, cementing his domination by winning the final stage for his sixth-stage success.
The Slovenian beat defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who were second and third overall and on the final stage, respectively.
Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay won the green jersey for the points classification, with Richard Carapaz of Ecuador taking the polka- dot jersey for the mountains classification.
Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates won the teams classification, while Evenepoel, who won stage seven, the other time trial stage, won the white jersey for the best young rider in his first participation in the Tour.
Reuters
