Thomas leads Open, McIlroy and DeChambeau struggle

Justin Thomas of the US lines up a putt at Royal Troon in Troon, Scotland, July 18 2024. Picture: ANDREW REDINGTON/GETTY IMAGES
Troon — American Justin Thomas overcame a mid-round wobble to take the clubhouse lead at the 152nd British Open with a first-round three-under-par 68 at a blustery Royal Troon on Thursday.
The twice former PGA champion galloped to four under after 10 holes before hitting trouble, but finished strongly after sinking a long birdie at the last to set the pace.
Sweden’s Alex Noren, England’s Justin Rose, Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard and American Russell Henley finished on two under.
Several big names struggled though in testing conditions on the Ayrshire coast, not least US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. He carded a five-over 76 that included a triple eagle at the 16th.
World No 2 Rory McIlroy was even further back after a round of 78 left him fighting to make the cut.
Thomas, who has never had a top-10 finish at the Open and missed the cut in 2023, birdied the second, fourth and seventh and the Postage Stamp par-three eighth.
But a double bogey six at the 12th and a bogey at 13 stunted his progress before he holed a par putt from 5m at the 15th and birdied the last two holes.
“I played so well today but gave a couple back at the beginning of the back nine,” former world number one Thomas said. “I’m playing really well and feeling confident about my game. It’s nice to get off to a good start in a Major.”
Reuters
