Rafael Nadal warms up for Olympics with doubles win in Bastad

Nadal skipped Wimbledon to prepare for the Games on the clay courts of Roland Garros

16 July 2024 - 12:52
by Ian Ransom
Rafael Nadal. Picture: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES
Rafael Nadal warmed up for his bid for another Olympic medal at the Paris Games with a doubles win at the Swedish Open in Bastad on Monday, as the Spaniard returned to competition for the first time since May.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion teamed up with Norwegian Casper Ruud, to record a 6-1 6-4 win over second seeds Guido Andreozzi and Miguel Reyes-Varela on the Swedish clay.

It was Nadal’s first appearance at the ATP 250 event since winning the singles as a 19-year-old in 2005.

Nadal elected to skip Wimbledon to prepare for the Olympics on the clay courts of Roland Garros, where he has won a record 14 French Open singles titles.

“I am happy and I think it was a good match. We played quite well in the first time we played together and I’m happy to be back here after almost 20 years,” the 38-year-old said on court.

“I have great memories from this place from 2003, 2004 and 2005, so I am enjoying this week and hopefully can keep going.”

Nadal is also entered in the singles at Bastad and is drawn to play Leo Borg, the son of Swedish great Bjorn Borg, in the first round.

Nadal, who won an Olympic singles gold medal in 2008 and a doubles gold in 2016, will team up with French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz in the doubles at Paris.

His doubles match on Monday was halted twice due to rain delays, prompting a lighthearted jibe from Ruud, the world number nine in singles.

“He is getting old so I’m not sure how his body feels when he has to stop and start all the time, but he did well,” said the Norwegian.

Reuters

Jannik Sinner downs Grigor Dimitrov to make French Open semis

Top ranking assured after defending champion Novak Djokovic pulls out
Sport
1 month ago

Swiatek, Gauff not in favour of late matches after Djokovic marathon

Defending champion’s third-round clash ends at 3am
Sport
1 month ago

Zverev and Rublev among dark horses for French Open as Nadal and Djokovic battle

The Spaniard, a 14-times champion at Roland Garros, has been beset by injuries in his final season on tour while the Serbian has failed to reach a ...
Sport
1 month ago

Novak Djokovic exits Italian Open after loss to Alejandro Tabilo

Chilean beats world No 1 6-2 6-3 in Rome
Sport
2 months ago
