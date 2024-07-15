The Big Easy’s back: Ernie Els triumphs at Firestone

Inflows for the dollar after failed assassination lifts the probability of a win for Trump in November
President should inject good dose of realism while providing some reason for hope
National nuclear regulator defers decision on unit 2
President to deliver outcomes of the meeting during his opening parliament address this week
IAB says heavy-equipment company needs to be restructured to make it more agile and flexible
Business Day TV speaks to the head of retail investments at Nedbank, Babalwa Nonkenge
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Chris de Beer, director at Qualibooks Group
Republican senator Vance, who is 39, will represent a younger generation in the November election
Players can get even better after Euro win, says coach De la Fuente
Cameron died after being stabbed in an attack in his home in Germany
Ernie Els secured the first senior Major championship of his career on Sunday, winning the Kaulig Companies Championship at the Firestone Country Club in Akron, the US.
Els posted a final-round, 2-under-par 68 to finish the week at 10-under 270, hanging on to defeat South Korea’s Yang Yong-eun (66 Sunday) by one shot.
The former World No 1 from SA won a pair of US Opens and a pair of Open Championships during his Hall of Fame career, but Els had yet to break through at a senior major despite myriad close calls.
Els had 11 previous top-10 finishes at senior majors, including top-fives at each of the past four Kaulig Companies Championships (previously known as the Senior Players Championship).
“I’ve just been watching Steve [Stricker] do it the last couple of years since I’ve been out here.
“He’s been the man, him and Bernhard [Langer] and some of the other guys,” Els said on the Golf Channel broadcast.
“I like to work on my game still. I’m trying to keep myself healthy... it’s kind of fun still, [to] just try to improve.”
Firestone hosted a prominent PGA Tour stop, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, for decades before becoming the designated host of the Kaulig Companies Championship.
Els had never won on the course before Sunday.
“This has been a long time coming. On this golf course, 32 years ago I started playing here ... but I never got to win here, so this was really, really great,” Els said.
Stricker began the day with a one-stroke lead over Els and Sweden’s Robert Karlsson.
Els quickly took control by birdieing holes 2, 5 and 8 while Stricker, playing with him in the final group, played the front nine in even par.
Els bogeyed No 10 but made an important par save at the par-3 12th and holed a lengthy birdie putt at No 14 to get to 11 under, one above Yang at the time.
Els hit the water on his second shot at the par-5 16th hole and carded a bogey, but soon after that, Yang missed a par putt at his final hole and bogeyed down to 9 under.
Els came home with a pair of pars, starting the 18th with a perfect drive.
“The whole week I’ve been trying to hit that hard, high cut,” Els said. “The whole day, too, I had been driving it well.
“So I had a lot of confidence in the driver, I just had to pull off the shot. I hit it down the left and it was perfect.”
Els is the first three-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions this season.
Yang had six birdies on Sunday with bogeys at Nos 12 and 18.
Jerry Kelly shot a 69 to finish alone in third at 7 under.
Stricker stumbled on the back nine with a bogey and triple bogey at Nos 13 and 14, eventually settling for a 73 and a tie for fourth at 6 under with South Korea’s KJ Choi (70).
Field Level Media
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
The Big Easy’s back: Ernie Els triumphs at Firestone
SA golfing great bags his first senior major title in Akron, Ohio
Ernie Els secured the first senior Major championship of his career on Sunday, winning the Kaulig Companies Championship at the Firestone Country Club in Akron, the US.
Els posted a final-round, 2-under-par 68 to finish the week at 10-under 270, hanging on to defeat South Korea’s Yang Yong-eun (66 Sunday) by one shot.
The former World No 1 from SA won a pair of US Opens and a pair of Open Championships during his Hall of Fame career, but Els had yet to break through at a senior major despite myriad close calls.
Els had 11 previous top-10 finishes at senior majors, including top-fives at each of the past four Kaulig Companies Championships (previously known as the Senior Players Championship).
“I’ve just been watching Steve [Stricker] do it the last couple of years since I’ve been out here.
“He’s been the man, him and Bernhard [Langer] and some of the other guys,” Els said on the Golf Channel broadcast.
“I like to work on my game still. I’m trying to keep myself healthy... it’s kind of fun still, [to] just try to improve.”
Bernhard Langer bids adieu to 50-year Euro tour career
Firestone hosted a prominent PGA Tour stop, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, for decades before becoming the designated host of the Kaulig Companies Championship.
Els had never won on the course before Sunday.
“This has been a long time coming. On this golf course, 32 years ago I started playing here ... but I never got to win here, so this was really, really great,” Els said.
Stricker began the day with a one-stroke lead over Els and Sweden’s Robert Karlsson.
Els quickly took control by birdieing holes 2, 5 and 8 while Stricker, playing with him in the final group, played the front nine in even par.
Els bogeyed No 10 but made an important par save at the par-3 12th and holed a lengthy birdie putt at No 14 to get to 11 under, one above Yang at the time.
Els hit the water on his second shot at the par-5 16th hole and carded a bogey, but soon after that, Yang missed a par putt at his final hole and bogeyed down to 9 under.
Els came home with a pair of pars, starting the 18th with a perfect drive.
“The whole week I’ve been trying to hit that hard, high cut,” Els said. “The whole day, too, I had been driving it well.
“So I had a lot of confidence in the driver, I just had to pull off the shot. I hit it down the left and it was perfect.”
Els is the first three-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions this season.
Yang had six birdies on Sunday with bogeys at Nos 12 and 18.
Jerry Kelly shot a 69 to finish alone in third at 7 under.
Stricker stumbled on the back nine with a bogey and triple bogey at Nos 13 and 14, eventually settling for a 73 and a tie for fourth at 6 under with South Korea’s KJ Choi (70).
Field Level Media
Max Homa set for Nedbank Golf Challenge return
DeChambeau wins US Open as McIlroy’s misery continues
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
US Open golfers hail Scheffler’s consistency
Scheffler secures fifth win of year at Memorial Tournament
Ernie comes from behind to win in Madison
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.