Kgothatso Montjane won her first Wimbledon title on Sunday with doubles partner Yui Kamiji of Japan. Picture: Sean M Haffey/Getty Images
SA’s Kgothatso Montjane and Yui Kamiji of Japan won the wheelchair women’s doubles final at Wimbledon on Sunday beating the Dutch pair of Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen 6-4 6-4.
Montjane and Kamiji were silver finalists in the 2023 competition.
The Dutch duo looked in control early on, but Montjane and Kamiji fought back to lead 3-2 to take the set 6-4.
The second set started off with Montjane and Kamiji on the back foot going down 2-1 but they dug in to take a 4-2 lead.
De Groot and Griffioen won a game back, and so did Montjane and Kamiji, now just a game away from clinching the title.
After De Groot and Griffioen won their game on serve, with the score 5-4, Montjane and Kamiji served out the final time to seal the set 6-4 and take the win, and the title.
The two began their Wimbledon campaign with a 6-3 6-2 victory over American Dana Mathewson and Japanese player Manami Tanaka on Thursday in the quarterfinals, before making easy work of their semifinal against Chinese duo Zhu Zhenzhen and Xiaohui Li, sealing that match 6-2 6-2, before claiming the title in 1hr 33min, without losing a set in the campaign.
This is Montjane’s third overall doubles Grand Slam title and her first Wimbledon title.
Wimbledon glory for SA’s Kgothatso Montjane
