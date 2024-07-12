KEVIN MCCALLUM: It might all be in the finish for lacklustre England

England's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring their winning goal against the Netherlands. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach. Picture: Kai Pfaffenbach
“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.” This opening line from The Independent on Thursday, in the bedlam of the celebrations after England had beaten the Netherlands with the most dramatic and unexpected of goals on Wednesday night, has defined the journey for some at the European Championships in Germany.
England started badly. That draw with Denmark after they had beaten Serbia was perhaps their nadir, when they looked out of options and ideas, when the Danish support sang: “England, England, It’s Never Coming Home” to the melody of Yellow Submarine for the entire match. A draw with Slovenia was enough to top what was arguably the weakest group in the tournament.
Jude Bellingham, in the 95th minute, rescued them from an early exit in the round of 16 with an overhead kick that was fearless and perfect. Harry Kane, who has huffed and puffed in Germany, got the winning goal in extra time. The quarterfinal against Switzerland was perhaps the making of England, the moment the dislocation between caution and confidence was popped back into belief. Bukayo Saka’s 80th-minute equaliser was their first shot on goal.
“As if to sum up the weirdness of this England team stumbling into the semifinals of Euro 2024, perhaps the only time they looked in control against Switzerland was when it went to penalties. Before then? Choked play in the final third, chaotic defending in extra time and touchline inertia were the overriding themes — or at least they would have been had another moment of individual brilliance, this time from the magnificent Saka, not saved Gareth Southgate again,” reported the Guardian.
And what a shoot-out it was, years in the planning and done to perfection, each eventuality predicted, statistics crunched to take out the randomness. It was the small things. The time they took to take the penalties, for one, which was 5.2 seconds on average compared to Switzerland’s 1.3 seconds per player. Trent Alexander-Arnold was sent on in the 115th minute so he was warm to take the last penalty, which was measured at 125.6km/h, for another.
Then there was Wednesday, when England defied again. It seems they need to go a goal behind to start playing, but after conceding early against the Netherlands, equalising through an iffy penalty, and with an orange wall of Dutch fans looking on in Dortmund, Ollie Watkins, the substitute, swivelled and smashed the ball through the legs of Stefan de Vrij.
It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish. One more match. Is there one more finish in England, against Spain, the team of the tournament? Betting against them would be tricky. England seem to find a way.
Others have not finished well. The only time Cristiano Ronaldo had puff was when he stood in front of a dead ball, and even then he was an ghost of a player, a 39-year-old allowed to play more minutes than any other Portugal player, “despite him resembling a semi-sentient traffic cone for most of the time,” wrote Nick Miller in the Athletic.
“There was an assist, and a couple of penalties in shoot-outs but, beyond that, Ronaldo’s most obvious contributions were flapping his arms in disgust every time a colleague dared to pass to someone not named Ronaldo, and bursting into tears after he missed a penalty. It’s worth noting that, after Portugal were knocked out by France when Ronaldo did score his penalty — and thus didn’t personally suffer any trauma — the big man’s eyes were conspicuously dry.”
When Joao Felix missed the penalty that knocked Portugal out, the rest of the team consoled him. Ronaldo was the only one who did not. He headed straight to the sidelines to grimace and find someone to tell him that it was not his fault. I fear it was.
Didier Deschamps coached France to play in a style that was termed “non-football” and “strangulation football”, hoping for magic from Kylian Mbappé. “It’s time being killed, athletically, talent reduced to furniture,” wrote Barney Ronay in the Guardian. “Watching France is like watching someone do accounts, brilliantly, like watching a team of your favourite elite entertainers very diligently assembling a shed, and then realising towards the end that actually, they really are just assembling a shed.”
Deschamps is refusing to finish his tenure, snapping at a journalist who asked that very question. “Ask my president... I’ve just lost a semifinal... What happened, happened. You know very well the situation and what my president thinks. You shouldn’t have even asked the question.”
It's a question all should ask. What matters. How you start? Or how you finish? England may answer that on Sunday. Others should take heed.
