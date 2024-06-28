MARK ETHERIDGE: It’s go, go, go: gates are wide open for Maseti at Paris Games
BMX racer Miyanda Maseti will SA’s first black female cyclist at an Olympics — at 19 years old
28 June 2024 - 05:00
Team SA’s athletes will all be beaming with pride at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on the River Seine in Paris on July 26 — but there is bound to be one smile so much broader than the rest.
And that is BMX racer Miyanda Maseti, who celebrates her 19th birthday on the same day...
