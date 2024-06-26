Sport / Other Sport

Pogacar favourite as he aims for Giro-Tour double

The Slovenian is riding a wave of top results, while his main rival, defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, has just recovered from injury

26 June 2024 - 15:09
by Julien Pretot
Tadej Pogacar. Picture: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS
Florence — Tadej Pogacar will be the man to beat at the Tour de France, which he enters riding a wave of exceptional results this season, while main rival, defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, starts the event having just recovered from serious injuries.

Slovenia’s Pogacar, whose domination of the Tour ended when Vingegaard burst into the limelight, won the Giro d’Italia by an impressive margin. The UAE Emirates leader is now looking to become the first rider to claim a Giro-Tour double since Marco Pantani in 1998.

This season so far, Pogacar has won the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic, the Tour of Catalunya and the Strade Bianche one-day race, taking victory in all the races he started apart from Milan-Sanremo, in which he finished third.

The 25-year-old two-time Tour de France champion will also be backed by a formidable team featuring climbers Adam Yates, Pavel Sivakov, Joao Almeida, Marc Soler and Juan Ayuso.

Vingegaard has had no competitive preparation and his team has been hit by the late withdrawal of his mountain lieutenant, Sepp Kuss, as the Vuelta a España champion continues to recover from a Covid-19 infection.

Danish Vingegaard, who won the last two editions of the Tour, suffered fractures to his collarbone and rib and a collapsed lung in a crash at the Tour of the Basque Country less than three months ago, and has not raced since.

“Being fit, is something else than being in shape or competitive,” said his Visma-Lease a Bike sports director Merijn Zeeman. “Jonas is fit. He worked extremely hard.”

The main concern for Vingegaard is that he will need to be competitive from the very outset of the race.

The Tour will be off to an explosive start, with seven categorised climbs in the first stage of the three-week event as the peloton leaves Italy for France in the fourth stage, where the high mountain climbs begin.

Early break

The first three stages will be on hilly terrain that look to be treacherous.

“The Tour will be over in three or four days,” Groupama-FDJ manager Marc Madiot predicted, suggesting an early break by Pogacar to preempt any challenges.

“Pogacar will break things apart and blow out Vingegaard. In his place, that’s what I’d do to be sure he doesn’t get back on top form.”

Behind the duo, three-time Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic, who has left Vingegaard’s team to join Bora-Hansgrohe, will be hoping to get to the podium for the second time after fellow Slovenian Pogacar beat him in the final time trial.

Belgian prodigy Remco Evenepoel, 24, will make his Tour de France debut, also looking to secure a podium spot after winning the Tour of Spain in 2022.

The race starts from Florence on Saturday and, for the first time, will not end in Paris. The Tour’s final time trial will be held between Monaco and Nice as the French capital gears up for the July 26-August 11 Olympics.

Briton Mark Cavendish will be one of the main attractions as he bids to beat his record of 34 stage wins that he shares with Belgian great Eddy Merckx, delaying a decision to retire after a crash in last year’s Tour for a final season.

Reuters

Tadej Pogacar wins Giro d’Italia on debut by biggest margin since 1965

The UAE Team Emirates rider finished Sunday’s ceremonial 125km flat run safely in the bunch as Tim Merlier won the stage
Sport
1 month ago

Georg Steinhauser solos to Giro stage win

German newcomer wins stage 17 as Pogacar increases lead
Sport
1 month ago

Tim Merlier secures Giro stage 18 after sprint

Win lifts the Belgian cyclist three places to third with 143 points
Sport
1 month ago
