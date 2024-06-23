Sport / Other Sport

Verstappen beats Norris to continue reign in Spain

23 June 2024 - 18:36
by Alan Baldwin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing discusses tactics during a practice session. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CLIVE MASON
Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing discusses tactics during a practice session. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CLIVE MASON

Barcelona — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix for the third year in a row on Sunday after McLaren’s pole-sitter Lando Norris lost out at the start and finished 2.2sec behind.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was third for his first podium appearance of the season with Mercedes teammate George Russell fourth on a sunny afternoon at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.

The Dutch driver extended his championship lead to a hefty 69 points, with Norris moving up to become the triple world champion’s closest rival and also taking a bonus point for fastest lap.

Norris paid the price for a slow start, dropping to third into the first corner after squeezing Verstappen onto the grass while Russell rocketed past from the second row to take them both and lead the field.

“I did a bit of rallying. I think we slowed each other down,” said Verstappen.

Verstappen, who had started alongside Norris on the front row, was leading by lap three and could then build a buffer and take control.

“I think what made the race was the beginning,” he said. “I took the lead... and made that first stint where I could eke out a gap a little bit.

“After that we had to drive kind of a defensive race. Lando and McLaren were very quick today... I think we did everything well, we drove quite an aggressive strategy, but luckily it played out to the end.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fifth, after taking the chequered flag just 0.3sec behind Russell, and teammate Carlos Sainz sixth in front of his home crowd.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was seventh, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez eighth, with Alpine duo Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon taking the final points.

The win was Verstappen’s seventh in 10 races so far this season, and 61st of his career.

He now has 219 points to Norris's 150 and Leclerc’s 148. 

Reuters

Norris ahead of Verstappen in first Spanish GP practice

McLaren have no significant upgrades on their car, but Ferrari have brought seven new items
Life
2 days ago

Bugatti Tourbillon launched with 1,342kW and a 445km/h top speed

The Chiron successor retains a 16-cylinder engine but with a new layout and hybrid power
Life
2 days ago

Two arrested for allegedly blackmailing Schumachers, reports Bild

The two men were arrested on Wednesday and were allegedly seeking millions of euros
Life
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Kaizer Chiefs close to naming new coaching staff
Sport / Soccer
2.
Erasmus not fussed by imperfect Boks
Sport / Rugby
3.
Franco Smith’s coaching credentials continue to ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Bulls coach Jake White may be missing a trick
Sport / Rugby
5.
Jordan hat-trick paves England’s way to T20 ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.