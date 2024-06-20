Crazy schoolboy runner gets Paris Olympics spot

Schoolboy Bayanda Walaza, the speedy kid with the crazy running style, was named in the SA Olympic team for the Paris Games on Wednesday night, alongside veteran rower John Smith, who is looking to make his own piece of history.

The batch of athletes announced in a late-night broadcast included several medal hopes and raised the number of competitors to 110 so far, excluding reserves.

The final team will be completed in July after the last codes, such as athletics and rugby sevens, complete their qualification process.

The opening ceremony is set for July 26.

Smith, a member of the lightweight four crew that won gold at the London 2012 games, will set a SA record of longest hiatus between medals should he and his pairs partner, Chris Baxter, reach the podium in Paris.