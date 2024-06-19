Sport / Other Sport

PGA Tour gives Tiger Woods ‘lifetime achievement’ exemption

The move will give Woods access to the tour’s eight signature tournaments

19 June 2024 - 14:20
by Agency Staff
Tiger Woods. Picture: RONALD MARTINEZ/GETTYIMAGES
Tiger Woods will be able to gain entry to all PGA Tour signature events after the circuit’s policy board voted on Tuesday to grant him a special exemption due to “exceptional lifetime achievement”.

The move will give Woods access to the tour’s eight signature tournaments, all of which award large prize money and extra points in the FedEx Cup standings despite possessing smaller fields than standard events.

The exemption was approved when the policy board met alongside the PGA Tour Enterprises board in Hartford, Connecticut, according to ESPN.

The tour’s memo on the decision read: “An additional sponsor exemption will be created to recognise Tiger Woods in his own category as a player who has reached an exceptional lifetime achievement threshold of 80-plus career wins.”

Woods owns 82 victories overall, tied with Sam Snead for the most in PGA Tour history, and 15 wins in Major events, the second-best total behind Jack Nicklaus’ 18.

Woods, 48, has played few tournaments since a car crash in February 2021 that caused major leg injuries.

In 2023, he tied for 45th at the Genesis Invitational — where he is the host — and withdrew after making the cut at the Masters in his only two starts of the season.

Woods has played just four times in 2024. He withdrew in the middle of the Genesis Invitational and missed the cut at the PGA Championship and last week’s US Open. In the one event he completed, he finished 60th at the Masters. He is scheduled to tee up at the Open Championship in Scotland in mid-July.

The last of the year’s eight signature events on the PGA Tour, the Travelers Championship, is scheduled for this week in Cromwell, Connecticut. The others are The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and the Memorial.

The Genesis, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial feature 36-hole cuts, while the other signature events don’t. However, ESPN reported that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said at the Tuesday meeting that discussions are under way about possibly implementing cuts at each of the signature tournaments.

Field Level Media

US Open golfers hail Scheffler’s consistency

World No 1 heads into second round of the US Open at Pinehurst No 2 with five tournament wins this season
Sport
1 week ago

Scottie Scheffler in top form heading into US Open

Clear favourite can focus entirely on golf after charges against him dropped
Sport
1 week ago

Teen Miles Russell to make Detroit PGA debut

The 15-year-old heads to star-maker Rocket Mortgage Classic
Sport
2 weeks ago
