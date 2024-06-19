Max Homa set for Nedbank Golf Challenge return
In 2023, Homa became the first US winner since Jim Furyk triumphed in back-to-back years in 2005 and 2006
19 June 2024 - 16:07
Max Homa will return to defend his Nedbank Golf Challenge title when “Africa’s Major” moves back to its traditional December slot at Gary Player Country Club.
The world number 15 secured an impressive four-shot victory on his Challenge debut last November, and will aim to repeat that “dream week” when he tees it up once again in Sun City from December 5-8, as the tournament forms part of the 2025 Race to Dubai...
