Rookie Deyzel leads way in SunBet Challenge at Sun City

Werner Deyzel has a one-shot lead at the SunBet Challenge at Sun City. Picture: SHAUN ROY/SUNSHINE TOUR
Werner Deyzel holds a one-stroke lead after the second round of the SunBet Challenge on Thursday and the Sunshine Tour rookie said he really likes the Gary Player Country Club course — but only when he hits the ball well off the tee.
Deyzel shot a one-under-par 71 on Thursday to go to five-under-par overall, which was enough to claim the lead going into Friday’s final round as the wind picked up around the Pilanesberg.
The 24-year-old graduated from the Blue Label Development Tour this year and on both of the first two days he has had to feel his way into his round. On the first day, he was three-over after his first two holes, making bogey on the first and then a double on the par-five second. Deyzel then played some remarkable golf to post a 68, which left him one stroke behind leader Martin Rohwer.
Picture: 123RF/DEKLOFENAK
On Thursday, he began his round on the 10th and dropped shots on the par-four 11th and on the par-three 12th hole. He then birdied the 13th but bogeyed the 15th, before consecutive birdies at 16 and 17 were followed by another drop on the 18th.
Deyzel seemingly had had his fill of this roller-coaster golf as he started the front nine, birdieing the first, second and sixth holes, with just one bogey coming home, on the par-four third.
“If I hit a good tee-shot then I like the course,” Deyzel joked. “But if you don’t hit a good drive, then this course will really punish you. But the Gary Player Country Club is stunning and I definitely enjoy playing here. I don’t know why I’ve started badly both days, but then it’s just been about keeping my head down and coming out the other end.
“I hit the ball very well and my putter was very hot. Most of my bogeys came from poor tee-shots that weren’t in play, and some of those holes I actually scrambled well to make bogey. But if I can be more consistent off the tee, then the way my irons are, and with my putting, I just need to hit the greens and I can make a really low score in the final round,” Deyzel said.
Playing in just his third Sunshine Tour event, Deyzel has the lead going into the final round, albeit a small one. But he doesn’t believe he needs to approach things any differently than he did when excelling on the Blue Label Development Tour.
“I’m extremely happy with how things went last week at Irene [he finished tied-25th in the KitKat Cash & Carry Pro-Am] and this tournament has been good too. Hopefully tomorrow I can produce another good round, but I will approach it the same as every round. I just have to stick to my gameplan and not get ahead of myself. And I will try to enjoy it,” Deyzel said.
Jonathan Broomhead produced inspired golf on the front nine, with an eagle on the par-five second and two birdies leading him to a 69, which left him tied for second on four-under-par with Lyle Rowe (72).
Rohwer was among six golfers tied for fourth on three-under-par, as he came home in 40 to post a 74.
Tristin Galant also eagled the second and produced some special golf in his 67 to go to three-under, while Yurav Premlall and Jaco Ahlers both fired 68s. Neil Schietekat (69) and Luke Brown (70) are the other golfers tied for fourth.
