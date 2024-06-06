Morikawa gives Memorial Tournament another shot

Collin Morikawa plays his shot from the 14th tee during the Pro Am event prior to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 5 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. Picture: ANDY LYONS/GETTY IMAGES
Collin Morikawa recalled that he was nearly moved to tears when he had to withdraw from the 2023 Memorial Tournament on the morning of the final round because of a back injury.
But Morikawa has returned for this year’s edition of the Memorial, which started on Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Morikawa will be trying to capture the victory that eluded him a year ago while also going for a handshake from the event’s longtime host, golf legend Jack Nicklaus, on the 18th green.
“I felt gutted last year,” said Morikawa, who was tied for ninth at 4-under par and two shots behind the leaders after three rounds when he suffered back spasms during a workout that Sunday morning.
“I hurt myself on Sunday and I felt like I had a chance,” Morikawa said on Wednesday. “I went in there and I was nearly sobbing because I had to go tell [Nicklaus] that I had to withdraw. It sucks because you show up to certain events and you just, you have this thing about an event that you just love, and I love this golf course.”
Morikawa, 27, is a two-time Major champion since turning pro in 2019, having won the PGA Championship in 2020 and The Open in 2021. Among his six victories on the PGA Tour is his win at the Workday Charity Open held at Muirfield Village in 2020, but that did not come with a handshake from Nicklaus.
Another shot to win the Memorial came in 2021, when Morikawa lost to Patrick Cantlay in a playoff.
“Oh, it would be so special,” Morikawa said of getting a handshake from the 84-year-old Nicklaus, an 18-time Major champion. “Look, what Jack has done for this game, what his voice does, what he represents, it’s a lot. You can’t replace history, you can’t replace someone like that, so to have that chance hopefully come Sunday, it would mean the world.
“Yes, you know, he was a little before I got into golf, but history is history. When you have someone like that, one of the greats, if not the great, right? It’s an absolute honour.”
Morikawa is eighth in the official world golf rankings and sixth in the FedExCup points standings. He’s made the cut in 11 of 13 events this season, with five top-10 finishes and nine in the top 25.
After landing in fourth at the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 26, Morikawa is riding some momentum heading into this week’s event.
“I love it. I mean, it’s a golf course that tests everything,” Morikawa said of Muirfield Village. “You could say that about a lot of golf courses, but it truly does. The rough’s thick, the greens can get pretty firm out here, depending on weather, and there’s not a lot to just kind of get away and get lazy with on any holes.
“The par-5s play tough. They’re gettable, but they can still play tough. That’s the great thing about this golf course is from hole 1 you’re staying focused all the way through the 18th.”
Morikawa gives Memorial Tournament another shot
Golfer had to withdraw from the 2023 tournament because of a back injury
Collin Morikawa recalled that he was nearly moved to tears when he had to withdraw from the 2023 Memorial Tournament on the morning of the final round because of a back injury.
But Morikawa has returned for this year’s edition of the Memorial, which started on Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Morikawa will be trying to capture the victory that eluded him a year ago while also going for a handshake from the event’s longtime host, golf legend Jack Nicklaus, on the 18th green.
“I felt gutted last year,” said Morikawa, who was tied for ninth at 4-under par and two shots behind the leaders after three rounds when he suffered back spasms during a workout that Sunday morning.
“I hurt myself on Sunday and I felt like I had a chance,” Morikawa said on Wednesday. “I went in there and I was nearly sobbing because I had to go tell [Nicklaus] that I had to withdraw. It sucks because you show up to certain events and you just, you have this thing about an event that you just love, and I love this golf course.”
Morikawa, 27, is a two-time Major champion since turning pro in 2019, having won the PGA Championship in 2020 and The Open in 2021. Among his six victories on the PGA Tour is his win at the Workday Charity Open held at Muirfield Village in 2020, but that did not come with a handshake from Nicklaus.
Another shot to win the Memorial came in 2021, when Morikawa lost to Patrick Cantlay in a playoff.
“Oh, it would be so special,” Morikawa said of getting a handshake from the 84-year-old Nicklaus, an 18-time Major champion. “Look, what Jack has done for this game, what his voice does, what he represents, it’s a lot. You can’t replace history, you can’t replace someone like that, so to have that chance hopefully come Sunday, it would mean the world.
“Yes, you know, he was a little before I got into golf, but history is history. When you have someone like that, one of the greats, if not the great, right? It’s an absolute honour.”
Morikawa is eighth in the official world golf rankings and sixth in the FedExCup points standings. He’s made the cut in 11 of 13 events this season, with five top-10 finishes and nine in the top 25.
After landing in fourth at the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 26, Morikawa is riding some momentum heading into this week’s event.
“I love it. I mean, it’s a golf course that tests everything,” Morikawa said of Muirfield Village. “You could say that about a lot of golf courses, but it truly does. The rough’s thick, the greens can get pretty firm out here, depending on weather, and there’s not a lot to just kind of get away and get lazy with on any holes.
“The par-5s play tough. They’re gettable, but they can still play tough. That’s the great thing about this golf course is from hole 1 you’re staying focused all the way through the 18th.”
Field Level Media
Rohwer targets fast start to season with swift start at Sun City
Xander Schauffele doesn’t feel defined by recent PGA Championship
Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson qualify for US Open
Teen Miles Russell to make Detroit PGA debut
Ernie Els shoots 65, wins Principal Charity Classic by two strokes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Rohwer targets fast start to season with swift start at Sun City
Xander Schauffele doesn’t feel defined by recent PGA Championship
Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson qualify for US Open
Teen Miles Russell to make Detroit PGA debut
Ernie Els shoots 65, wins Principal Charity Classic by two strokes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.