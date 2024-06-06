Sport / Other Sport

Morikawa gives Memorial Tournament another shot

Golfer had to withdraw from the 2023 tournament because of a back injury

06 June 2024 - 14:23
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Collin Morikawa plays his shot from the 14th tee during the Pro Am event prior to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 5 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. Picture: ANDY LYONS/GETTY IMAGES
Collin Morikawa plays his shot from the 14th tee during the Pro Am event prior to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 5 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. Picture: ANDY LYONS/GETTY IMAGES

Collin Morikawa recalled that he was nearly moved to tears when he had to withdraw from the 2023 Memorial Tournament on the morning of the final round because of a back injury.

But Morikawa has returned for this year’s edition of the Memorial, which started on Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Morikawa will be trying to capture the victory that eluded him a year ago while also going for a handshake from the event’s longtime host, golf legend Jack Nicklaus, on the 18th green.

“I felt gutted last year,” said Morikawa, who was tied for ninth at 4-under par and two shots behind the leaders after three rounds when he suffered back spasms during a workout that Sunday morning.

“I hurt myself on Sunday and I felt like I had a chance,” Morikawa said on Wednesday. “I went in there and I was nearly sobbing because I had to go tell [Nicklaus] that I had to withdraw. It sucks because you show up to certain events and you just, you have this thing about an event that you just love, and I love this golf course.”

Morikawa, 27, is a two-time Major champion since turning pro in 2019, having won the PGA Championship in 2020 and The Open in 2021. Among his six victories on the PGA Tour is his win at the Workday Charity Open held at Muirfield Village in 2020, but that did not come with a handshake from Nicklaus.

Another shot to win the Memorial came in 2021, when Morikawa lost to Patrick Cantlay in a playoff.

“Oh, it would be so special,” Morikawa said of getting a handshake from the 84-year-old Nicklaus, an 18-time Major champion. “Look, what Jack has done for this game, what his voice does, what he represents, it’s a lot. You can’t replace history, you can’t replace someone like that, so to have that chance hopefully come Sunday, it would mean the world. 

“Yes, you know, he was a little before I got into golf, but history is history. When you have someone like that, one of the greats, if not the great, right? It’s an absolute honour.”

Morikawa is eighth in the official world golf rankings and sixth in the FedExCup points standings. He’s made the cut in 11 of 13 events this season, with five top-10 finishes and nine in the top 25.

After landing in fourth at the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 26, Morikawa is riding some momentum heading into this week’s event.

“I love it. I mean, it’s a golf course that tests everything,” Morikawa said of Muirfield Village. “You could say that about a lot of golf courses, but it truly does. The rough’s thick, the greens can get pretty firm out here, depending on weather, and there’s not a lot to just kind of get away and get lazy with on any holes.

“The par-5s play tough. They’re gettable, but they can still play tough. That’s the great thing about this golf course is from hole 1 you’re staying focused all the way through the 18th.”

Field Level Media

Rohwer targets fast start to season with swift start at Sun City

Kloof Country Club member secures a one-stroke lead after first round of the SunBet Challenge
Sport
19 hours ago

Xander Schauffele doesn’t feel defined by recent PGA Championship

Despite becoming a Major champion, the US golfer says little has changed for him
Sport
1 day ago

Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson qualify for US Open

The PGA Tour veteran and the 2012 US Open winner book their spots the old-fashioned way on ‘Golf’s Longest Day’
Sport
1 day ago

Teen Miles Russell to make Detroit PGA debut

The 15-year-old heads to star-maker Rocket Mortgage Classic
Sport
2 days ago

Ernie Els shoots 65, wins Principal Charity Classic by two strokes

The South African finished at 21-under 195 to seal his first Champions Tour victory this season
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Teenager Andreeva shocks ill Sabalenka to enter ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Bulls shouldn't underestimate Benetton in URC ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Stormers need to be road warriors
Sport / Rugby
4.
Proteas take a good bite of the Big Apple
Sport / Cricket
5.
Paolini advances to first Grand Slam semifinal
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Rohwer targets fast start to season with swift start at Sun City

Sport / Other Sport

Xander Schauffele doesn’t feel defined by recent PGA Championship

Sport / Other Sport

Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson qualify for US Open

Sport / Other Sport

Teen Miles Russell to make Detroit PGA debut

Sport / Other Sport

Ernie Els shoots 65, wins Principal Charity Classic by two strokes

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.