Rohwer targets fast start to season with swift start at Sun City

Martin Rohwer got off to a great start at Sun City. Picture: SHAUN ROY/SUNSHINE TOUR
Martin Rohwer is eager to start the new season well and get up the Order of Merit as soon as he can, and the four-time Sunshine Tour winner surged to the top of the leader board after the first round of the SunBet Challenge hosted by Sun City on Wednesday.
Rohwer, who began his round with an eagle on the par-five 10th, fired a five-under-par 67 at the Gary Player Country Club to claim a one-stroke lead after the first day of the third event so far this season.
The Kloof Country Club member hit a 270m drive on the 505m 10th and then hit a hybrid just short of the green, from where he sank his chip for the eagle-three. He birdied the next par-five, the 14th, and then gathered three successive birdies on the 18th, 1st and 2nd holes. His final birdie came on the par-four sixth, while he only dropped two shots, making fives on the par-four 13th and eighth holes.
“Obviously it was a great start, chipping straight up the hill into the hole for an eagle on my first, and I played some solid golf after that too,” Rohwer said.
“It was a very cold morning, but then it warmed up and there was really not much wind, it was a lovely benign day.
“I drove the ball really well today, which is a big advantage at Gary Player Country Club because then your second shots are not too difficult. This course does suit my game, I won the Vodacom Origins of Golf Final here in 2022 and last year I had a chance to win this event before finishing third. It’s a fader’s course and I fade the ball off the tee.
“I’m just trying to get up the Order of Merit early this season and then I will work on my swing during the break later this month,” Rohwer said.
Rohwer was one stroke ahead of Lyle Rowe and Werner Deyzel, who shot four-under-par 68s.
In stark contrast to Rohwer, Deyzel started his round with a bogey on the par-four first hole and then a double-bogey at the par-five second. But instead of responding with bile, the 24-year-old Deyzel summoned brilliance and played his next 16 holes in a remarkable seven-under-par. He also eagled the 10th and made five birdies.
Zimbabwe’s Stuart Krog, who first came to prominence in 2014 with his tenacious performances in the World Junior Golf Series, shining alongside the most promising Brazilian, South African, Irish, Scandinavian and American talent, was on three-under-par 69 alongside Estiaan Conradie and Sweden’s Fredrik From.
