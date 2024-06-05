Paolini advances to first Grand Slam semifinal

Jasmine Paolini of Italy plays a backhand against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during the women's singles quarter final match on day 11 at Roland Garros on June 5 2024 in Paris, France. Picture: TIM GOODE/GETTY IMAGES
Paris — Italian surprise package Jasmine Paolini staved off a fightback from fourth seed Elena Rybakina to seal a stunning 6-2 4-6 6-4 win on Wednesday and advance to the French Open semifinals for the first time.
The 12th-seeded Paolini set up a last-four showdown with either Belarusian world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka or Russian 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who were to meet in the quarterfinals later on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
“It’s an unbeatable feeling. It was a tough match,” said Paolini, who become the fourth Italian woman after Francesca Schiavone, Sara Errani and Martina Trevisan to make the Roland Garros semifinals in the Open era.
“I was too emotional in the second set. I said to myself ‘it’s OK she’s a great champion. It can happen. Just fight and try to hit every ball’.”
Playing in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, the 28-year-old Paolini got off to a confident start by winning the opening two games and forced her opponent to work hard to hold serve, before breaking again en route to taking the first set.
A sublime backhand winner gave Paolini another break in the third game of the next set but 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina responded with one of her own and slowly came to grips with the Italian’s power and precision.
Russian-born Kazakh Rybakina exchanged breaks with Paolini again but the 24-year-old held firm to level the contest at one set apiece and recovered after surrendering her serve at the start of the decider.
Paolini secured a hold to love to make it 4-4, playing at the level she showed early in the match and she took advantage of Rybakina’s errors to close out a famous victory to huge cheers inside the main showcourt.
“It’s my first time playing on this beautiful court. It’s a pleasure. It’s really a privilege,” Paolini added.
“I’m happy I got the win in my first match here, because this is one of the best courts I think in tennis.”
With Jannik Sinner also reaching the last four, there will be Italians in the semifinals of both the men’s and women’s singles at a Major for the first time in the Open era.
Paolini advances to first Grand Slam semifinal
Italian beats fourth seed Elena Rybakina to reach French Open semis
