Elroy Gelant gets nod for Olympics after marathon wait

Athlete is the second of four world rankings qualifiers accepted

05 June 2024 - 13:44
by David Isaacson
Elroy Gelant winning the Langa Marathon Challenge event at the Killarney International Raceway in May 2021. Picture: ROGER SEDRES/GALLO IMAGES
Elroy Gelant’s long wait to qualify for the Paris Olympics is over with the veteran getting the nod for his third Games.

The 37-year-old, narrowly missing the 2hr 08min 10sec automatic qualifying time after posting a 2:08:56 best in Seville in February, had to sweat it out on the sidelines over the past three-and-a-half months waiting to find out if his position on the world rankings was high enough to book a spot.

Only 80 places were initially earmarked for the marathon races in France, but 85 runners were accepted in the end — 70 automatic qualifiers, four by world ranking and 11 through universality tickets given to countries without qualifiers.

Gelant, the second of the four world rankings qualifiers accepted, finished 33rd in the Tokyo 2020 marathon and 13th in the 5,000m final at Rio 2016. 

The Olympics allows for universality spots for countries with no qualifiers and in the case of track and field they can enter the 100m, 800m or the marathon, pushing up the total number of entrants in those events.

Gelant’s inclusion gives SA a second man in the marathon after Stephen Mokoka, who clocked 2:06:42 in Osaka in February 2023.

He and Mokoka were part of the SA side that won the team bronze at the world half-marathon championships in Riga last year.

But Paris 2024 will be the first time since Beijing 2008 that SA won’t have the full contingent of three men in the 42.2km event. The Olympics allow nations to enter a maximum of three athletes in each event.

The SA women’s marathon team has three automatic qualifiers in Gerda Steyn, Cian Oldknow and Irvette van Zyl.

With the last qualifying window for track and field ending on June 30 (marathons ended on April 30), there are a few other SA athletes in line to earn Olympic spots through world rankings, notably Jo-Ane van Dyk in the women’s javelin, Kyle Blignaut in the men’s shot put and Victor Hogan in the men’s discus.

Medals for Coetzee and De Lange, but Chad and Lara still search for form

Women swimmers finish third in their events on the first night of the Barcelona leg of the Mare Nostrum series
Sport
6 days ago

Rowers John Smith and Chris Baxter edged off podium at World Cup

But it’s a good omen for Olympics
Sport
1 week ago

Chebet smashes women’s 10,000m record, Kerr beats Ingebrigtsen

Kenyan Beatrice Chebet shattered the women's 10,000m world record at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, as Britain's Josh Kerr beat arch-rival ...
Sport
1 week ago

SA rowers fail to qualify for Olympics

Women and men’s teams needed to finish in the top two at the World Rowing final Olympic regatta
Sport
2 weeks ago

Akani Simbine storms to 100m world lead in windy US

Akani Simbine stormed to a 9.90 sec world lead winning the men’s 100m at the adidas Atlanta City Games in the US on Saturday.
Sport
2 weeks ago
