Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson qualify for US Open

PGA Tour veteran Matt Kuchar and 2012 US Open winner Webb Simpson qualified for this year’s US Open the old-fashioned way.
Kuchar and Simpson were among those who locked up their spots in this month’s Major championship through final qualifying on Monday, often called “Golf’s Longest Day”.
A total 672 players competed in 36-hole qualifiers at locations around the US and Canada to try to earn one of 44 available spots into the field at the US Open, to be played from June 13-16 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No2) in North Carolina.
Kuchar, 45, was the medallist at his qualifying site. He shot rounds of 70 and 67 at The Bear’s Club in Jupiter, Florida, to go seven under for the day.
While Kuchar has never won a Major, he has nine wins on the PGA Tour and once rated as high as No 4 in the official world golf ranking. However, due to a lack of recent success, he did not qualify for any exemptions into the US Open field.
PGA golfer Matt Kuchar poses with the trophy after winning the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Hawaii, January 13 2019. Picture: BRIAN SPURLOCK/USA TODAY
Simpson’s exemption for winning the 2012 US Open expired after 2022. He did not qualify in 2023 and hasn’t made a cut at a Major since the 2022 PGA Championship.
On Monday, Simpson recorded a 67 and a 69 at Duke University Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina, which tied him for fourth, two shots behind medallist Frankie Capan III. Simpson finished one stroke above a 7-for-2 playoff that determined the final two of the site’s seven berths. Carter Jenkins and Harry Higgs won those spots via the playoff.
Australia’s Adam Scott is in danger of missing the US Open, which would end the longest active streak of Major starts in the sport. He has played in every Major since the 2001 Open Championship, a stretch of 91 consecutive. However, he is not exempt for this year’s edition.
On Monday, he followed an opening-round 64 with a second-round 69 to get to 7 under at Springfield (Ohio) Country Club, but he wound up in a 2-for-1 playoff against countryman Cam Davis.
Scott chipped in for birdie on the first playoff hole, but Davis responded by sinking his birdie putt. After both players parred the second hole, Davis made a three-foot birdie putt to beat Scott and earn Springfield’s final berth.
However, there is one more chance for Scott to receive an exemption. Anyone in the top 60 of the world rankings by June 10 will be invited if not already eligible. Scott enters the week at No 60, and he will not play in the Memorial later this week.
LIV Golf member Dean Burmester of SA tied for second in Florida, one stroke behind Kuchar. However, fellow LIV player Joaquin Niemann of Chile finished one stroke out of a 3-for-1 playoff for the fifth and final spot.
Niemann, once ranked in the top 15 in the world, is on track to miss the US Open unless the USGA extends a special exemption to him. The PGA of America gave Niemann a special invite to May’s PGA Championship, where he tied for 39th.
Spaniard David Puig, a LIV golfer, earned medallist honours at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, California.
