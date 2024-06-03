Sport / Other Sport

Teen Miles Russell to make Detroit PGA debut

Russell supplanted Tiger Woods last year with youngest player award

03 June 2024 - 20:58
by Agency Staff
Miles Russell. Picture: AMERICAN JUNIOR GOLF ASSOCIATION
High school pupil Miles Russell will make his PGA Tour debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit later in June.

The 15-year-old from Jacksonville Beach in Florida, the US, received a sponsor’s exemption on Monday for the June 27-30 tournament at Detroit Golf Club.

“The Rocket Mortgage Classic is known as a tournament where ‘future stars start’, and we’re thrilled to have Miles make his PGA Tour debut here and add to that legacy,” Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, said.

“He has proved with his many accomplishments at such a young age that he belongs, and we are excited to see Miles compete alongside the world’s best golfers here at Detroit Golf Club.”

In April, Russell became the youngest player to record a top 25 finish at a Korn Ferry Tour event when he finished 20th at the Lecom Suncoast Classic.

In Detroit, he will become the third teenager to debut on the PGA Tour this season after 16-year-olds Kris Kim and Blades Brown.

“I am thankful to Rocket Mortgage for giving me the opportunity to make my PGA Tour debut,” Russell said. “Ever since I first started playing golf, my dream has been to compete on the PGA Tour and test my game against the best players, and I’m looking forward to making the most of the experience later this month.”

In 2023, Russell supplanted Tiger Woods as the youngest player named as the American Junior Golf Association Player of the Year. He won the Junior PGA Championship and Junior Players Championship and also competed with the US Junior Ryder Cup squad.

Field Level Media

MacIntyre wins Canadian Open for first PGA Tour title

Scottish left-hander shoots 2-under par 68 for one-stroke victory
Sport
9 hours ago

We’re only human, says McIlroy as Tour deals with Murray suicide

Northern Irishman says if there’s a lesson it’s just to be kinder to each other
Sport
4 days ago

Michael Hollick bags second Sunshine Tour title with Zim Open win

The Mount Edgecombe Country Club golfer keeps the door firmly closed on prolific winner Darren Fichardt as he shoots an impressive final-round 67
Sport
3 weeks ago

Scheffler up for Major challenge after birth of child

World No 1’s wife Meredith had the golf world on baby watch
Sport
3 weeks ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.