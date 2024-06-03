Australian De Minaur stuns Medvedev to reach quarters in Paris

Australia’s Alex de Minaur in action during his fourth-round match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. Picture: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER
Paris — Alex de Minaur broke a 20-year Australian hoodoo at the French Open on Monday as the 11th seed battled from a set down to stun fifth seed Daniil Medvedev 4-6 6-2 6-1 6-3 and advance to his first Roland Garros quarterfinal.
De Minaur became the first man from his nation to reach the last eight at the clay court Grand Slam since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004, with the victory on Suzanne Lenglen coming after a mid-match blip for Medvedev after a foot blister.
“It’s great. It’s amazing. It’s a great position to be in,” De Minaur said.
“It’s not just myself. The whole country is showing what we can do and the strength of the nation is extremely exciting for even everyone back at home, just to see all the numbers we got in the top 100, and we keep on pushing out there.
“Just to show what the Australian chemistry is, I’ve got Thanasi Kokkinakis watching me today, supporting me. It’s great to see, honestly.
“Unbelievable feeling to know you’ve got the support of your teammates and ultimately your mates on tour.”
Former Paris quarterfinalist Medvedev had lost only twice in eight previous meetings with De Minaur and drew first blood with a break in the third game but the 28-year-old was pushed hard in the next before extending his lead.
De Minaur drew loud cheers from the crowd as he retrieved shots relentlessly to mount a late comeback attempt from there but Medvedev wrapped up the opening set with little fuss to briefly dampen his opponent’s spirits.
Medvedev shrugged off a string of superb winners from De Minaur’s racket at the start of the second set but surrendered it tamely with an unforced error after taking a medical timeout for blisters on his foot midway through.
With the momentum shifting, the 25-year-old De Minaur blazed to a 5-1 lead en route to winning the third set before he traded breaks with Medvedev early in the fourth and pulled away shortly after for a famous win.
“I’m pretty happy, not going to lie,” said De Minaur, who beat a top-five player at a Grand Slam for the first time in his seventh attempt.
“It was a great match. I fought till the end. I managed to beat a quality opponent in a Grand Slam fourth round, which is the goal I had been setting for myself, to go deeper at these events. I'm proud of myself.”
World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka pummelled American Emma Navarro 6-2 6-3 in just over an hour to march into the quarterfinals with an emphatic performance that kept her on course for her first title in Paris.
Navarro had stunned the Belarusian at Indian Wells in March, but Sabalenka broke her to love at the very start and followed that up with another break to race through the first set in 30 minutes.
The Australian Open champion, unbeaten now in 11 straight matches at the Majors this year without losing a single set, completely overpowered Navarro with her thundering baseline game and attacked the American’s weak second serve at every opportunity.
And earlier world No 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan sent out a warning to her fellow title contenders as she eased to a 6-4 6-3 victory over Ukraine’s Elena Svitolina to reach her second French Open quarterfinal.
Australian De Minaur stuns Medvedev to reach quarters in Paris
Paris — Alex de Minaur broke a 20-year Australian hoodoo at the French Open on Monday as the 11th seed battled from a set down to stun fifth seed Daniil Medvedev 4-6 6-2 6-1 6-3 and advance to his first Roland Garros quarterfinal.
De Minaur became the first man from his nation to reach the last eight at the clay court Grand Slam since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004, with the victory on Suzanne Lenglen coming after a mid-match blip for Medvedev after a foot blister.
“It’s great. It’s amazing. It’s a great position to be in,” De Minaur said.
“It’s not just myself. The whole country is showing what we can do and the strength of the nation is extremely exciting for even everyone back at home, just to see all the numbers we got in the top 100, and we keep on pushing out there.
“Just to show what the Australian chemistry is, I’ve got Thanasi Kokkinakis watching me today, supporting me. It’s great to see, honestly.
“Unbelievable feeling to know you’ve got the support of your teammates and ultimately your mates on tour.”
Former Paris quarterfinalist Medvedev had lost only twice in eight previous meetings with De Minaur and drew first blood with a break in the third game but the 28-year-old was pushed hard in the next before extending his lead.
De Minaur drew loud cheers from the crowd as he retrieved shots relentlessly to mount a late comeback attempt from there but Medvedev wrapped up the opening set with little fuss to briefly dampen his opponent’s spirits.
Medvedev shrugged off a string of superb winners from De Minaur’s racket at the start of the second set but surrendered it tamely with an unforced error after taking a medical timeout for blisters on his foot midway through.
With the momentum shifting, the 25-year-old De Minaur blazed to a 5-1 lead en route to winning the third set before he traded breaks with Medvedev early in the fourth and pulled away shortly after for a famous win.
“I’m pretty happy, not going to lie,” said De Minaur, who beat a top-five player at a Grand Slam for the first time in his seventh attempt.
“It was a great match. I fought till the end. I managed to beat a quality opponent in a Grand Slam fourth round, which is the goal I had been setting for myself, to go deeper at these events. I'm proud of myself.”
World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka pummelled American Emma Navarro 6-2 6-3 in just over an hour to march into the quarterfinals with an emphatic performance that kept her on course for her first title in Paris.
Navarro had stunned the Belarusian at Indian Wells in March, but Sabalenka broke her to love at the very start and followed that up with another break to race through the first set in 30 minutes.
The Australian Open champion, unbeaten now in 11 straight matches at the Majors this year without losing a single set, completely overpowered Navarro with her thundering baseline game and attacked the American’s weak second serve at every opportunity.
And earlier world No 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan sent out a warning to her fellow title contenders as she eased to a 6-4 6-3 victory over Ukraine’s Elena Svitolina to reach her second French Open quarterfinal.
Reuters
Alcaraz glides into French Open quarterfinals
Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic progress in Paris
Ruud and Sabalenka shine as rain wreaks havoc at French Open
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Iga Swiatek defeats Naomi Osaka in French Open thriller
Rafa Nadal goes down fighting in earliest French Open exit
Alcaraz clears first hurdle and eases injury fears with dominant win
Swiatek ready to join select club as she bids for fourth French Open title
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.