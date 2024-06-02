Sport / Other Sport

Alcaraz glides into French Open quarterfinals

02 June 2024 - 18:31
by Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Carlos Alcaraz. Picture: CLIVE BRUNSKILL/GETTY IMAGES
Carlos Alcaraz. Picture: CLIVE BRUNSKILL/GETTY IMAGES

Paris - Carlos Alcaraz charged into the French Open quarterfinals for a third straight year after the twice Grand Slam champion thrashed 21st-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-3 6-1 with an entertaining display at Roland Garros on Sunday.

The near-flawless win earned Alcaraz a meeting with ninth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in what will be a blockbuster rematch of their 2023 encounter at this stage, and he will look to extend his 5-0 overall advantage over the Greek player.

“I think I played a high level of tennis. Really focused. No ups and downs. I'm happy with everything. My serve, my shots, my movement on the court,” Alcaraz said after drawing level with Auger-Aliassime in what has been a close rivalry.

“Felix is a great player. He’s played great tennis. The head-to-head was 3-2 for him. I was looking forward to being equal to him. We both showed great tennis today.”

After an exchange of breaks early in the contest, third-seed Alcaraz wasted several chances to punish Auger-Aliassime’s serve but the 21-year-old finally got his reward with a sliding volley for a 5-3 lead and held his nerve to win the next game.

Last year’s semifinalist showcased his skills at the net again to save a break point at 1-2 in the second set and got back level after a nine-minute game, before unleashing a huge backhand down the line to grab the lead in the next game.

The 23-year-old Auger-Aliassime came out fighting after treatment for an injury, but Alcaraz recovered from 0-40 down to extend his lead, delighting fans with a flicked single-handed backhand winner from deep en route to a two-set advantage.

Still playing within himself after a recent arm injury that hampered his tune-up to the Grand Slam, the world No 3 raced to a 5-0 lead in the third set, closing out the match in style to draw huge cheers.

“I think the most important thing is for me to believe in myself. It doesn’t matter if I don’t have too many matches on my back or that I didn’t come with a lot of rhythm,” Alcaraz said.

“I just believe in myself with my team. We put in really good work every day before coming here and every day here. After every practice and every match I was getting better and better. Here on Court Philippe Chatrier it’s easy to play.”

He said he was relishing his next match with former Roland Garros runner-up Tsitsipas.

“I love these kinds of matches. I’ve seen a lot of matches lately from Stefanos. I know he’s playing great tennis and has a lot of confidence right now. I have the key against him. I’ll try to play the shots that get him in trouble. I’ll try to show my best.”

Reuters

Alcaraz battles into French Open third round against spirited De Jong

The third seed was forced to work hard for a two-set lead but the 176th-ranked player refused to be intimidated and extended the match
Sport
4 days ago

Iga Swiatek defeats Naomi Osaka in French Open thriller

The two four-time Grand Slam champions served up a memorable battle
Sport
4 days ago

Alcaraz clears first hurdle and eases injury fears with dominant win

The two-times Grand Slam champion, who skipped three of the four tune-up events he planned to participate in, thumped American JJ Wolf
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
We’re only human, says McIlroy as Tour deals with ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Road to Paris has been full of ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Real Madrid come full circle with second great ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Poor facilities cost African teams home advantage ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Pakistan skipper calls on team to stay positive ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Rafa Nadal goes down fighting in earliest French Open exit

Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic’s shaky season opens golden opportunity at Roland Garros

Sport / Other Sport

Zverev and Rublev among dark horses for French Open as Nadal and Djokovic battle

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.