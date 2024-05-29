Alcaraz battles into French Open third round against spirited De Jong

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates his victory against Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands during the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 29 2024. Picture: CLIV BRUNSKILL/GETTY IMAGES
Paris — Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz reached the French Open third round but suffered a worrying loss of form midway through his match against Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong before winning 6-3 6-4 2-6 6-2 on Wednesday.
The third seed was forced to work hard for a two-set lead under the Court Philippe Chatrier roof but 176th-ranked De Jong refused to be intimidated and extended the match as Alcaraz suffered a third-set slump.
An error-strewn Alcaraz continued to struggle as the first four games of the fourth set all went against serve with the 21-year-old becoming increasingly frustrated on court.
But Alcaraz regained some control in the nick of time to hold serve for a 3-2 lead and he broke De Jong in the next game as his gritty opponent finally began to run out of steam.
There was some relief as Alcaraz accelerated towards victory and De Jong netted a forehand after a little more than three hours to end an absorbing contest.
“I said many times every player can make you in trouble and you have to be focused on every point, in every round, it doesn’t matter about rankings,” the Wimbledon champion said.
“It’s good for me to get some rhythm but I prefer to spend some less hours on court.”
Alcaraz arrived in Paris having not played a tournament since losing in the Madrid quarterfinals a month ago, courtesy of a muscular problem in his arm.
That did not stop him blasting past JJ Wolf in the first round but De Jong, who came through qualifying and then beat Britain’s Jack Draper in round one, was a step up.
Making a mockery of the difference in rankings between the two players, De Jong went toe-to-toe with Alcaraz, matching the Spaniard’s power at times and producing some silky touches.
Alcaraz dropped his first service game as De Jong feathered a superb drop shot but the Spaniard recovered impressively to dominate the opener with his extra firepower.
De Jong dug deep to hold serve throughout the second set and had a break point at 4-4 but could not convert it.
When Alcaraz then broke serve to move two sets ahead it looked like a routine victory was beckoning but De Jong raised his level and Alcaraz’s dropped off.
An increasingly confident De Jong had Alcaraz worried early in the fourth set but ultimately his challenge faded.
Alcaraz will face either American 27th seed Sebastian Korda or South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo in the next round.
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur beat Colombia’s Camila Osorio 6-3 1-6 6-3 in a roller-coaster match to move into the third round.
Jabeur hardly put a foot wrong in the opening set but she allowed Osorio to get back into the match with a poor second-set performance before raising her intensity in the third to secure the win.
“Obviously tough conditions for me. I don’t like when the ball gets too heavy. I didn’t know how to manage much in the second set but I’m glad I turned it back in the third one,” Jabeur said.
Alcaraz battles into French Open third round against spirited De Jong
The third seed was forced to work hard for a two-set lead but the 176th-ranked player refused to be intimidated and extended the match
Paris — Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz reached the French Open third round but suffered a worrying loss of form midway through his match against Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong before winning 6-3 6-4 2-6 6-2 on Wednesday.
The third seed was forced to work hard for a two-set lead under the Court Philippe Chatrier roof but 176th-ranked De Jong refused to be intimidated and extended the match as Alcaraz suffered a third-set slump.
An error-strewn Alcaraz continued to struggle as the first four games of the fourth set all went against serve with the 21-year-old becoming increasingly frustrated on court.
But Alcaraz regained some control in the nick of time to hold serve for a 3-2 lead and he broke De Jong in the next game as his gritty opponent finally began to run out of steam.
There was some relief as Alcaraz accelerated towards victory and De Jong netted a forehand after a little more than three hours to end an absorbing contest.
“I said many times every player can make you in trouble and you have to be focused on every point, in every round, it doesn’t matter about rankings,” the Wimbledon champion said.
“It’s good for me to get some rhythm but I prefer to spend some less hours on court.”
Alcaraz arrived in Paris having not played a tournament since losing in the Madrid quarterfinals a month ago, courtesy of a muscular problem in his arm.
That did not stop him blasting past JJ Wolf in the first round but De Jong, who came through qualifying and then beat Britain’s Jack Draper in round one, was a step up.
Making a mockery of the difference in rankings between the two players, De Jong went toe-to-toe with Alcaraz, matching the Spaniard’s power at times and producing some silky touches.
Alcaraz dropped his first service game as De Jong feathered a superb drop shot but the Spaniard recovered impressively to dominate the opener with his extra firepower.
De Jong dug deep to hold serve throughout the second set and had a break point at 4-4 but could not convert it.
When Alcaraz then broke serve to move two sets ahead it looked like a routine victory was beckoning but De Jong raised his level and Alcaraz’s dropped off.
An increasingly confident De Jong had Alcaraz worried early in the fourth set but ultimately his challenge faded.
Alcaraz will face either American 27th seed Sebastian Korda or South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo in the next round.
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur beat Colombia’s Camila Osorio 6-3 1-6 6-3 in a roller-coaster match to move into the third round.
Jabeur hardly put a foot wrong in the opening set but she allowed Osorio to get back into the match with a poor second-set performance before raising her intensity in the third to secure the win.
“Obviously tough conditions for me. I don’t like when the ball gets too heavy. I didn’t know how to manage much in the second set but I’m glad I turned it back in the third one,” Jabeur said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Alcaraz clears first hurdle and eases injury fears with dominant win
Zverev and Rublev among dark horses for French Open as Nadal and Djokovic battle
Forehand still bugs pain-free Alcaraz
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.