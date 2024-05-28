Sport / Other Sport

Birkett aims to add Olympic medal to his collection

East London canoeist out to claim the only award missing from his cabinet

28 May 2024 - 19:31
by ANATHI WULUSHE

When you ask those in the know who Andy Birkett is, they will tell you he is the best canoeist to have graced the sport in SA. 

This is because he has won every domestic and international canoe marathon on offer...

