Tiffany Keep, the women’s elite winner, and Kent Main, the men’s elite winner, at the 2024 Cape Town Cycle Tour finishing at Green Point in Cape Town, March 10 2024. Picture: PETER HEEGER/GALLO IMAGES
SA’s Kent Main won the men’s elite Cape Town Cycle Tour in perfect conditions on Sunday, crossing the line in 2hr 31min 21sec for the 109km voyage around the Peninsula.
Charlie Aldridge of Britain was 14sec back, with SA’s Alan Hatherly in third.
Main, 28, made his break from a group of about eight cyclists soon after the gruelling climb up Suikerbossie.
Once clear Main put his head down and charged for Green Point, relaxing in his dash to the finish with a double-armed salute, followed by a gesticulation to his new sponsor, RKC Collective, as he crossed the line.
“I’ve got goosebumps,” Main said. “It’s amazing ... It was an amazing race. It was super hard from the beginning but I think how tough it was actually worked in our favour. It’s amazing to have won it!”
The women’s elite race was won by SA’s Tiffany Keep, who clocked 2:12:01 for the 78km ride. S’annara Grove of SA took second place, with Namibia’s Vera Looser third.
Whereas there was no doubt about the men’s winner, Keep edged Grove by the width of a tyre to claim her victory.
It was the 46th edition of the tour, which is the biggest timed cycle race in the world.
Main and Keep rule at Cape Cycle Tour
Tiffany Keep wins the women’s elite race by a whisker in perfect conditions
SA’s Kent Main won the men’s elite Cape Town Cycle Tour in perfect conditions on Sunday, crossing the line in 2hr 31min 21sec for the 109km voyage around the Peninsula.
Charlie Aldridge of Britain was 14sec back, with SA’s Alan Hatherly in third.
Main, 28, made his break from a group of about eight cyclists soon after the gruelling climb up Suikerbossie.
Once clear Main put his head down and charged for Green Point, relaxing in his dash to the finish with a double-armed salute, followed by a gesticulation to his new sponsor, RKC Collective, as he crossed the line.
“I’ve got goosebumps,” Main said. “It’s amazing ... It was an amazing race. It was super hard from the beginning but I think how tough it was actually worked in our favour. It’s amazing to have won it!”
The women’s elite race was won by SA’s Tiffany Keep, who clocked 2:12:01 for the 78km ride. S’annara Grove of SA took second place, with Namibia’s Vera Looser third.
Whereas there was no doubt about the men’s winner, Keep edged Grove by the width of a tyre to claim her victory.
It was the 46th edition of the tour, which is the biggest timed cycle race in the world.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Latecomer to rowing lives and loves the life aquatic
Champion Carla grinds her way through all of life’s cycles
Cycling, strolling and staggering the arduous El Camino
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.