Sabalenka praises coaches after netting second Australian Open

28 January 2024 - 19:32
by Shrivathsa Sridhar
Aryna Sabalenka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after on Sunday winning Saturday’s 2024 Australian Open final at Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton Gardens in Melbourne. Picture: JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES
Melbourne — Aryna Sabalenka won her second Australian Open title in emphatic style on Saturday and hailed her team of coaches for making life a little “crazy” off the court to ease the pressure that comes with elite level tennis.

The Belarusian became the first woman since her compatriot Victoria Azarenka in 2013 to retain the title after pummelling China’s Zheng Qinwen 6-3 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena to win her second Major crown.

The manner of her romp to the title without giving up a set will send out a warning to her rivals that the days when her on-court meltdowns threatened to undermine her undoubted talent are long gone.

Her relaxed attitude has been reflected in her new prematch ritual at this event — signing the bald head of her performance coach in marker pen — while warm-up routines now involve balloons and co-ordinated dances.

“I think it’s all about having fun and enjoying the process. We are always doing a lot of crazy stuff with the team,” Sabalenka said.

“I don’t know. It’s helped me to stay focused on court because there’s enough pressure on the court, and off the court we’re just trying to keep it simple, keep it fun and make sure all of us enjoy the process.”

Sabalenka jokingly put the blame on her team after she was thrashed in the Brisbane final three weeks ago. Having become ruthlessly effective in Melbourne, she said she was happy to be a different person on and off the court.

“Because if I would be the same person that I’m on the court off the court, I think I wouldn’t have my team around me,” the 25-year-old said with a smile. “I think I would be alone.

“Yeah, it takes me so much time to become who I am right now on court, to have this control over myself, and to understand myself better. It’s been a long journey. I just said it like I’m going to retire after today. But no, too early. Can still do something else.”

Sabalenka, who briefly took the world No 1 ranking from Iga Swiatek in 2023, said having two Grand Slam titles would only boost her confidence now. “I just have this knowing that all my life it wasn’t, like, wasting of time and I was doing the right thing. I’m where I’m meant to be, so that’s really important.”

One of Sabalenka’s first calls after winning the title was to her family and she joked that a minor argument had already broken out. “I spoke to my mom and there’s already a fight about where the trophy is going,” she said with a laugh.

Reuters

Kyrgios vows not to represent Australia at Paris Olympics

Mercurial tennis star describes way he was treated before Rio  Games as a disgrace
Sport
4 days ago

Ukraine’s fairy-tale Australian Open qualifier hails ‘our fighting people’

Dayana Yastremska extends dream tournament run to be her country’s first women’s qualifier at semifinals in 45 years
Sport
4 days ago

Zverev gets to semifinals after serving Alcaraz a beating

German aces his way against favourite in three hour contest
Sport
3 days ago

Djokovic and Gauff labour into semis, Sinner and Sabalenka sprint

Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff were both made to sweat it out for semifinal places on a blazing Tuesday at the Australian Open.
Sport
5 days ago
