SA’s Dricus du Plessis celebrates with the middleweight title belt following his win over Sean Strickland of the US during the UFC 297 event at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Picture: VAUGHN RIDLEY/GETTY IMAGES
Toronto — Dricus du Plessis outpointed Sean Strickland to claim a split-decision win and the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) middleweight title at the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, becoming SA’s first world champion in the promotion.
In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington came on strong over the final two rounds to secure a unanimous decision win over Mayra Bueno Silva to take the vacant women’s bantamweight crown.
Despite some stiff jabs from Strickland, who won the belt in September with a huge upset over Israel Adesanya, Du Plessis had the better of the opening exchanges.
The 30-year-old continued to push the American back in the subsequent rounds, but while he enjoyed plenty of success with takedowns he could not keep Strickland on the mat for any length of time.
Du Plessis continued to mix up his striking, aiming thudding kicks to the body and landing several left high kicks to keep Strickland guessing.
With a stream of blood running from a cut on his left eye, Strickland opened up late in the final round with a series of huge punches but was unable to find a finish and the fight went to the judges’ scorecards.
Du Plessis earned the split decision victory and sank to his knees in tears before thanking his coaches.
“I honestly thought with the takedowns, I made sure in every round. I could feel it was a close one. I definitely gave him the first round,” a triumphant Du Plessis said in a post-fight interview.
The South African remains undefeated in the UFC, entering the ring with an eight-fight win streak. “He has a dog in him, but my dog is a lot stronger and a lot bigger,” Du Plessis said before the fight.
Bruised and triumphant, Dricus du Plessis is SA’s latest world champ
The 30-year-old beats Sean Strickland to take the UFC middleweight title on points
Toronto — Dricus du Plessis outpointed Sean Strickland to claim a split-decision win and the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) middleweight title at the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, becoming SA’s first world champion in the promotion.
In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington came on strong over the final two rounds to secure a unanimous decision win over Mayra Bueno Silva to take the vacant women’s bantamweight crown.
Despite some stiff jabs from Strickland, who won the belt in September with a huge upset over Israel Adesanya, Du Plessis had the better of the opening exchanges.
The 30-year-old continued to push the American back in the subsequent rounds, but while he enjoyed plenty of success with takedowns he could not keep Strickland on the mat for any length of time.
Du Plessis continued to mix up his striking, aiming thudding kicks to the body and landing several left high kicks to keep Strickland guessing.
With a stream of blood running from a cut on his left eye, Strickland opened up late in the final round with a series of huge punches but was unable to find a finish and the fight went to the judges’ scorecards.
Du Plessis earned the split decision victory and sank to his knees in tears before thanking his coaches.
“I honestly thought with the takedowns, I made sure in every round. I could feel it was a close one. I definitely gave him the first round,” a triumphant Du Plessis said in a post-fight interview.
The South African remains undefeated in the UFC, entering the ring with an eight-fight win streak. “He has a dog in him, but my dog is a lot stronger and a lot bigger,” Du Plessis said before the fight.
Reuters
Ngannou questions Joshua’s ability to take a punch
Lerena beats awkward Gashi to win WBC interim bridgerweight title
Shock as Nontshinga loses world title by knockout
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.