Anna Kalinskaya plays a forehand during their match against Barbora Krejcikova of Czechoslovakia at Memorial Drive, Adelaide on January 08 2024. Picture: Sarah Reed/Getty Images
Adelaide — Qualifiers Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Anna Kalinskaya had upset wins against seeded opponents in the first round of the Adelaide International on Monday.
In the opening centre court match of the warm-up event for the Australian Open, which runs from January 14-28, 2021 French Open finalist Pavlyuchenkova ousted fifth-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3 6-4.
“I know [she is] a great fighter and [what] if you give her a little bit of a chance to come back,” Russian Pavlyuchenkova said of her Brazilian opponent. “So I knew I had to be 200% against her, and I’m happy it worked,” said Pavlyuchenkova, who fired 26 winners compared to Haddad Maia’s 13.
Kalinskaya fought for nearly three hours before outplaying fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova 7-5 3-6 7-5.
Krejcikova broke Kalinskaya in the opening game of the third set and raced to a 3-1 lead before the Russian staged a remarkable comeback, cashing in on her third match point to seal victory.
“It was a great match, [Krejcikova is] a very good fighter,” Kalinskaya said. “She plays incredible tennis, she knows how to hit every shot, she made the match very complicated.”
Marta Kostyuk won her all-Ukrainian clash with Anhelina Kalinina 7-6(3) 6-1.
Pavlyuchenkova, Kalinskaya pull off upset wins in Adelaide
Qualifiers win against seeded opponents in first round of warm-up for Australian Open
Adelaide — Qualifiers Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Anna Kalinskaya had upset wins against seeded opponents in the first round of the Adelaide International on Monday.
In the opening centre court match of the warm-up event for the Australian Open, which runs from January 14-28, 2021 French Open finalist Pavlyuchenkova ousted fifth-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3 6-4.
“I know [she is] a great fighter and [what] if you give her a little bit of a chance to come back,” Russian Pavlyuchenkova said of her Brazilian opponent. “So I knew I had to be 200% against her, and I’m happy it worked,” said Pavlyuchenkova, who fired 26 winners compared to Haddad Maia’s 13.
Kalinskaya fought for nearly three hours before outplaying fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova 7-5 3-6 7-5.
Krejcikova broke Kalinskaya in the opening game of the third set and raced to a 3-1 lead before the Russian staged a remarkable comeback, cashing in on her third match point to seal victory.
“It was a great match, [Krejcikova is] a very good fighter,” Kalinskaya said. “She plays incredible tennis, she knows how to hit every shot, she made the match very complicated.”
Marta Kostyuk won her all-Ukrainian clash with Anhelina Kalinina 7-6(3)
6-1.
Reuters
No-nonsense Rybakina and Dimitrov bag Brisbane titles
Gauff retains Auckland crown after toughing it out to beat Svitolina
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Nadal to skip Australian Open due to fresh muscle injury
Tired of tennis, Kyrgios to quit after two more years
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.