Sport / Other Sport

Dream debut for Williams in Alfred Dunhill Championship

SA golfer shoots a seven-under-par 65 to lead the first round of this Sunshine Tour

07 December 2023 - 19:30
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Robin Williams. Picture: LUKE WALKER
Robin Williams. Picture: LUKE WALKER

South African Robin Williams made a dream debut in the Alfred Dunhill Championship as he opened with a seven-under-par 65 to lead the first round of this Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned tournament by a single stroke at Leopard Creek on Thursday.

Williams, who claimed his first Sunshine Tour victory in October’s Fortress Invitational, showed himself to be more than ready to take the step up to competing against a DP World Tour field on SA’s No 1 ranked golf course.

“I can always say I shot 65 at Leopard Creek. I’ll always have that,” said Williams, who leads the duo of South African Jayden Schaper and Spaniard Manuel Elvira who both carded rounds of 66.

The two GolfRSA amateurs Christo Lamprecht and Christiaan Maas started extremely well with their rounds of five under par.

On a day that started in the rain and remained cool throughout, Williams did his scoring in the morning and set a clubhouse target that nobody else could catch.

“The greens were a lot firmer than we all thought they would be after the rain the night before. It was a bit of a surprise, but you just adapt to it. It was pretty fun out there. I took advantage of the par fives and the short holes and I putted well,” he said.

Williams has certainly been building to this kind of performance following his breakthrough victory on the Sunshine Tour.

“The last six or seven tournaments on the Sunshine Tour with that win in there gave me a lot of confidence coming into this tournament to know that I’ve got the game to win out here and compete. It’s now just a case of adapting and learning to play courses set up a bit tougher. This is all a learning curve for me in terms of trying to see what my game needs in order to compete at this level.

“It’s about learning to handle my emotions and not just my game in these big events.”

It also vindicated his decision to come and learn his trade on the Sunshine Tour after being raised in the UK. Born in Stellenbosch to SA parents from Springbok and Pniel, Williams’ dentist father found work in the UK and the family moved there when he was eight.

He played for the England Boys and Men’s teams, competed in the Junior Ryder Cup on the same team as the twins Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard, and then turned professional in 2021. After a brief stint on the Euro Pro Tour he decided that the Sunshine Tour offered the kind of competitive opportunities his career needed.

But he has plenty of experience lining up behind him, with former champions Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Charl Schwartzel as well as Erik van Rooyen all on four under par.

“The golf course is in the best condition I’ve ever seen it in. It was a good round for me. The golf course has changed a lot from the one I did so well on. It’s definitely tougher so I was happy to shoot 68,” said Schwartzel, a four-time winner of this championship.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
AmaZulu coach Martin targets five points by year ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Pirates teammates cool talk of Bafana Afcon call ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Romero return a boost for Spurs, but he is warned ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
How Mtshali found his Sevens feet in Dubai
Sport / Rugby
5.
Lions and Stormers are saving themselves for home
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

McIlroy says golf-ball rollback will enhance the game

Sport / Other Sport

Burmester stalking hat-trick at Leopard Creek

Sport / Other Sport

Tiger Woods’ 430-place world rankings jump set to irk LIV players

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.