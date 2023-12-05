Tiger Woods’ 430-place world rankings jump set to irk LIV players

Tiger Woods during the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas. Picture: MIKE EHRMANN/GETTY IMAGES
In what is sure to further rankle LIV golf players, Tiger Woods vaulted 430 spots in the official world golf rankings after finishing 18th out of 20 golfers in his invitational Hero World Challenge.
Woods, who was making his first start since withdrawing from the Masters in April, had fallen to a career-low of 1,328th in the rankings by last week. He made his return at the Bahamas and while the 47-year-old surprised many with his solid play, Woods bested only two players in the field.
That did not prevent Woods from climbing to 898th in the rankings, his highest since withdrawing from the 2022 PGA Championship. That also doesn’t speak to the fact that the Hero World Challenge is an unofficial PGA Tour event.
LIV had its application to earn ranking points denied earlier in 2023, largely because its events are limited to 48 players competing in a three-day shotgun start format with no cut that includes a team aspect.
But that Woods could climb 430 spots in an unofficial event in which he finishes third to last will almost certainly draw ire from those who believe LIV players should be earning rankings points.
Woods finished ahead of only reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris, who made his return from a back injury that has sidelined him for the past nine months. Zalatoris remained at No 33 in the world despite finishing last by nine shots.
Zalatoris earned 2.1 world ranking points for his last-place finish in the Bahamas. Vy comparison, Englishman Laurie Canter of LIV earned only a bit more — 3.6 points — for a tie for fourth at the Australian Open, sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia.
Scottie Scheffler, who won the Hero World Challenge after runner-up finishes each of the past two years, strengthened his hold on the No 1 ranking before Rory McIlroy.
Jon Rahm is third and is reportedly weighing an offer of about $600m to join LIV.
