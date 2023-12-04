Sunshine Ladies Tour unveils season of opportunity

SA golf will have one of its most inclusive seasons in history with the 2024 Sunshine Ladies Tour set to feature a strong schedule of its own as well as representation on the men’s Sunshine Tour.
The forthcoming Sunshine Ladies Tour season will consist of nine tournaments running from February to April 2024, two of which will be co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour and with live coverage on SuperSport.
Added to this, the winners of each of these events, as well as the overall order of merit champion, will earn a place with the men in the Sunshine Tour’s new Waterfall City Tournament of Champions powered by Attacq where they will compete for a first prize of R1m at Royal Johannesburg Golf Club’s East Championship Course from May 2-5.
It’s another step in the drive towards equal opportunity within SA professional golf and builds on the 2023 Vodacom Origins of Golf Series on the Sunshine Tour where the leading Ladies Tour professionals competed in the same tournament as the Sunshine Tour professionals for the same prize money.
“The strength of SA professional golf lies in our collective strength to create a product that showcases our diversity as a country capable of producing champions in the men’s and women’s game,” said Thomas Abt, commissioner of the Sunshine Tour.
The 2024 Sunshine Ladies Tour will be anchored by two co-sanctioned tournaments with the Ladies European Tour — the Joburg Ladies Open at Modderfontein Golf Club from April 18-21 and the season-ending SA Women’s Open at Erinvale Golf Estate from April 25-28.
The schedule will tee off with the Dimension Data Ladies Pro-Am at Fancourt from February 16-18 and will include the SuperSport Ladies Challenge at the Lost City Golf Course from February 21-23, the Sunshine Ladies Tour Invitational from March 6-8 at a venue to be confirmed, the Cape Town Ladies Open at Royal Cape Golf Club from March 13-15, and the Jabra Ladies Classic at Glendower Golf Club from April 10-12.
There are also two new events on the schedule in March and April which will be announced at a later date.
Sunshine Ladies Tour unveils season of opportunity
SA golf will have one of its most inclusive seasons in history with the 2024 Sunshine Ladies Tour set to feature a strong schedule of its own as well as representation on the men’s Sunshine Tour.
The forthcoming Sunshine Ladies Tour season will consist of nine tournaments running from February to April 2024, two of which will be co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour and with live coverage on SuperSport.
Added to this, the winners of each of these events, as well as the overall order of merit champion, will earn a place with the men in the Sunshine Tour’s new Waterfall City Tournament of Champions powered by Attacq where they will compete for a first prize of R1m at Royal Johannesburg Golf Club’s East Championship Course from May 2-5.
It’s another step in the drive towards equal opportunity within SA professional golf and builds on the 2023 Vodacom Origins of Golf Series on the Sunshine Tour where the leading Ladies Tour professionals competed in the same tournament as the Sunshine Tour professionals for the same prize money.
“The strength of SA professional golf lies in our collective strength to create a product that showcases our diversity as a country capable of producing champions in the men’s and women’s game,” said Thomas Abt, commissioner of the Sunshine Tour.
The 2024 Sunshine Ladies Tour will be anchored by two co-sanctioned tournaments with the Ladies European Tour — the Joburg Ladies Open at Modderfontein Golf Club from April 18-21 and the season-ending SA Women’s Open at Erinvale Golf Estate from April 25-28.
The schedule will tee off with the Dimension Data Ladies Pro-Am at Fancourt from February 16-18 and will include the SuperSport Ladies Challenge at the Lost City Golf Course from February 21-23, the Sunshine Ladies Tour Invitational from March 6-8 at a venue to be confirmed, the Cape Town Ladies Open at Royal Cape Golf Club from March 13-15, and the Jabra Ladies Classic at Glendower Golf Club from April 10-12.
There are also two new events on the schedule in March and April which will be announced at a later date.
Scheffler wins Hero World Challenge as Woods finishes even par
Niemann and SA’s Buhai upstage locals at Australian Open
Dean Burmester makes it a double World Tour victory
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Dean Burmester makes it a double World Tour victory
SA Open’s Blair Atholl longest-yet course on DP World Tour
Tiger Woods will play until he can ‘no longer win’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.