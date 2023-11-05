SA’s Kggothatso Montjane won the season-ending ITF wheelchair doubles masters title in Barcelona on Saturday with Yui Kamiji of Japan. Picture: ANNA VASALAKI
Closing out a memorable year, Kgothatso Montjane said she is delighted after winning the season-ending ITF Wheelchair Doubles Masters in Barcelona on Saturday.
Montjane and regular partner Yui Kamiji of Japan defeated the formidable Dutch pairing of Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen 6-2 6-1 in the final.
The 37-year-old South African was pleased to have a chance to face De Groot and Griffioen again after she and Kamiji had been handed a walkover victory in the US Open final in September when Griffioen fell ill before the match.
“We’re just grateful to have had another opportunity to play before the end of the year because we missed playing our final at the US Open, so we’re happy to have had our rematch,” Montjane said.
“We’re happy to have won another title together, especially at a Masters tournament. It’s the first time I’ve won this title and the third time for Yui.”
In a breakthrough 2023 campaign, Montjane won eight doubles titles, seven of which were played alongside Kamiji.
The pair lifted two Grand Slam trophies — the first top-flight victories of Montjane’s career — at Roland Garros and the US Open before adding the Masters title to their collection at the weekend, with Motjane becoming the first African woman to secure the crown.
“We’re grateful for the year we’ve had, winning seven titles. It’s just unbelievable for us,” Montjane said.
Montjane wins in Spain to close out a stellar year
Kgothatso Montjane and regular partner Yui Kamiji of Japan defeat formidable Dutch pair
