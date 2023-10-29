Fury beats ‘wolf’ Ngannou in controversial split decision

Tyson Fury throws a punch at Francis Ngannou during the WBC heavyweight title fight at Riyadh Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 28 2023. Picture: AHMED YOSRI / REUTERS
London — WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury beat former UFC fighter Francis Ngannou on a split decision in a nontitle fight in Saudi Arabia on Sunday that almost delivered one of boxing’s biggest upsets.
Fury, the unbeaten holder of one of the sport’s most prestigious belts, narrowly avoided a first defeat at the hands of a 37-year-old opponent who had never boxed professionally before but went through the full 10 rounds with some swagger.
Ngannou dropped the Briton to the canvas in round three with a left hook. Though the 35-year-old self-styled “Gypsy King” saw out the round, he had no doubts about what he was up against.
“That definitely wasn’t in the script,” said Fury after two of the judges gave him the win 96-93 and 95-94. The third judge scored it 95-94 in favour of his Cameroon-French opponent.
“He’s a hell of a fighter, and a hell of a lot better boxer than we thought he would be. He’s an awkward man and a good puncher. I respect him a lot. He’s given me one of my toughest fights of the past 10 years.”
Fury said there was no rematch clause, but he would like to fight Ngannou again “down the line” after an undisputed title fight with Ukraine’s IBF, IBO, WBO, and WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk.
The pair are set to meet in Riyadh at a date yet to be announced officially but which both champions said will be December 23.
Usyk, who was in Saudi Arabia to watch his future opponent, said he was ready.
Ngannou vacated his heavyweight belt after a contract dispute with UFC and exited as a free agent in January.
“My training camp was only three-and-a-half months and I came into this with an injury. But I don’t want to give excuses. I will look at what I can do next to improve my game to come back even better,” he said.
“Now I know I can do this ... get ready. The wolf is in the house.”
Reuters
