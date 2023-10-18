Time for Silvano’s Song to repay some of his investment

Not many of the progeny of deceased champion sire Silvano end up moderate performers, but four-year-old, Silvano’s Song, falls into that category.
Owner Hilton Ackerman went to R550,000 to acquire Silvano’s Song from Shadwell Stud and — after 12 appearances — the colt has repaid just a quarter of that outlay.
Silvano, of course, produced some outstanding big race winners including Hawwaam, Summer Pudding, Heavy Metal, Bold Silvano, Vercingetorix and 202’s Betway Summer Cup second favourite, Safe Passage.
Perhaps Gavin Lerena will be able to coax a second win out of Silvano’s Song when the Stuart Pettigrew inmate lines up against nine rivals in Thursday’s fourth race at the Vaal. He will be aware both Keagan De Melo and Richard Fourie have failed to score on the colt.
Recent maiden winner, Viva Brazil, and Pewter Sky may pose the main threats to Silvano’s Song. There was plenty to like about the former’s second run and the three-year-old should run well in the hands of Craig Zackey.
Though Pewter King has had plenty of racing — this will be his 39th start — Paul Matchett’s grey is rarely out of the money and should contest the finish if overcoming a wide draw.
Birch Bros have consigned a strong draft to Sunday’s Ready-To-Run Sale at Durbanville and they are the breeders of Emblem Of War who is certain to start favourite for the third race. Despite spreading a shoe in the race, the R175,000 son of Global View still finished a close second behind Viva Brasil.
A win by Emblem Of War will be a boost for Viva Brasil’s prospects in the first leg of the jackpot.
Emblem Of War is one of six mounts at the meeting for Muzi Yeni and it’s a surprise that another top jockey, S’manga Khumalo, who had a double at Fairview on Tuesday, is only booked for two rides.
Mike de Kock sends out six of his team at the Free State track and one of the sextet is Sparkling Jubilee who was bred at Nigel Riley’s Heversham Park Farm in Gauteng.
De Kock will be pleased the handicapper has cut Sparkling Jubilee’s merit-rating by four points and this should make the daughter of Oratorio competitive against Perilla, Gimme The Flame and Dancing Arabian.
Perilla — formerly with Candice Bass-Robinson in the Cape and now with Tony Peter — hinted a third career success was close at hand when a close third on his highveld debut at Turffontein in September. Jason Gates retains the ride on the daughter of Erupt.
Heather Adamson does well with a small string of horses and there was market support for her four-year-old, Gimme The Flame, on her last outing. Unfortunately, this R200,000 buy from Syrilla Stud has the worst of the draw.
The joker in the pack in this 1,450m contest could be Roy Magner’s runner, Dancing Arabian. The mare — winner of four races — wasn’t beaten far by Queen Bomi last time out.
Mary’s Greenlight should carry Mary Slack’s colours to victory in the opening event despite a 19-week absence from the track. The filly was bred at Ascot Stud and perhaps Slack liked the name as she went to R450,000 to acquire the daughter of top stallion, Gimmethegreenlight.
