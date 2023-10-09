After Hong Kong, Ferraris’ new role is as an owner

Admirers of David Ferraris — four-time champion trainer in SA — were confused when the then 58-year-old threw in the towel on his Hong Kong career in December 2021.
Ferraris had joined the Hong Kong training ranks for the 2003/04 season and — in 18 years in the city — had saddled 460 winners including star performer, Vengeance Of Rain, who scored a ground-breaking victory in Dubai.
Shortly after announcing his decision, Ferraris was interviewed by the South China Morning Post. He said: “It was time to finish. I’m emotionally finished and exhausted mentally: I’m absolutely drained — it’s become a struggle to get support.”
So there looks to be the principal reason for his decision to quit training. He was down to 30 horses and owners were looking elsewhere.
Ferraris added: “I’m sad to leave these owners. I have already spoken to all my owners and I have arranged for their horses to be transferred to trainers I had recommended.”
Asked for comment on Ferraris’ decision, former Hong Kong champion trainer, John Moore, who had to retire when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 70, said: “Hong Kong is very fickle and they’ve lost a top horseman with Ferraris going. Vengeance of Rain’s win in Dubai meant a lot for Ferraris and for Hong Kong racing. It just showed we were becoming a racing identity on the world stage.”
On the subject of Vengeance of Rain, Ferraris said: “He could have been twice as good as he was. You had to monitor his heart, you had to do urine tests, the blood tests but he was just an absolute champion.”
Jockey Neil Callan — now back in the UK — rode a lot for Ferraris. He said: “He’s a very nice person but as a trainer he can have a short fuse and it’s because he’s so passionate about his horses. Some people take this the wrong way.”
Ferraris’ final comment to the Hong Kong media was right on the button. “I can leave here with my head held high. I have saddled more group winners than most of these people will ever saddle.”
The one plus factor about Ferraris leaving Hong Kong is that he’s become more involved in the SA bloodstock world — indeed he’s been active at major sales including the National Sale at Germiston last April.
There’s a possibility that the now 60-year-old will travel to Durbanville on Tuesday to watch the third run of his three-year-old, Star Performer, who is certain to start favourite in the first race.
Ferraris and his partner, CW Hui, went to R500,000 to acquire Star Performer from Clifton Stud. The colt is by What A Winter out of the four-time winner, Esterel.
Both Ferraris and Hui will be delighted with Main Defender’s runaway win at Turffontein last Saturday. Star Performer — then trained by Garth Puller — finished just a length behind Tony Peter’s colt on his debut at Scottsville in March.
With the Cape season offering some attractive stakes, it comes as no surprise that the decision was taken to move the colt to veteran trainer, Vaughan Marshall. Ferraris found the affable trainer a serious adversary during his career in this country.
In the Durbanville race, another veteran, Bernard Fayd’Herbe, has been entrusted with the ride and his chief rival is likely to be Justin Snaith’s runner, William West.
It’s possible that Messrs Ferraris and Hui could have a double as their four-year-old, Mister Lincoln, has a serious shout in the fourth race provided Anthony Andrews can overcome a wide draw. The gelding — also bred at Clifton Stud — cost R260,000 as a yearling.
Caramel Fudge carries their colours in the fifth race, but the four-year-old has struggled in his four outings since his maiden win.
After Hong Kong, Ferraris’ new role is as an owner
