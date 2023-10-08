Bargain buy Main Defender has several big race options

As bargain buys go, they don’t get much better than trainer Tony Peter’s three-year-old, Main Defender. The colt cost just R140,000 as a yearling and — after Saturday’s win in the grade 2 Betway Spring Challenge — connections have big race options countrywide.
When Main Defender was sold at the 2022 BSA Cape Yearling Sale, both vendor (Jagessar Ltd) and the buyer were probably happy with the price. The colt is by Pathfork, who is a good sire but — in the popularity stakes — not in the same league as Gotthegreenlight and Vercingetorix.
Pathfork was represented by just a single yearling at the 2023 National Yearling Sales in April.
Before Saturday’s Turffontein race, Peter, who is facing an National Horseracing Authority inquiry, had told the media he expected a big performance from Main Defender despite a three-month break.
This resulted in the colt’s odds tumbling to 15-10 and his supporters never had a moment’s worry as the favourite hit the wire six lengths ahead of Thunderstruck.
Commentator Clyde Basel suggested that the Graham Beck Stakes and Dingaans might be possible targets for Main Defender, but Peter might also consider the King’s Plate which is a weight-for-age race. Candice Bass-Robinson ran Charles Dickens in last season’s grade 1 race when he was narrowly beaten by Al Muthana.
Of course, the wraps are still to come off another talented highveld colt, Sandringham Summit, who beat Main Defender in the Premier’s Champion Stakes at Greyville on Durban July day.
Jockey Kabelo Matsunyane revealed he had worked hard to get his weight down to 50.5kg to ride Main Defender and he had an armchair ride on the market leader.
At Durbanville, those fans who felt the Matchem Stakes would be a walk in the park for Charles Fortune were in for a rude awakening. Candice Bass-Robinson’s star performer was given a real fright by top sprinter, Gimme A Prince.
Dean Kannemeyer is reportedly considering running his five year-old in the King’s Plate — that could be a good call as the son of Gimmethegreenlight finished a close second in the 1,400m Drill Hall Stakes in May.
So the veil of invincibility about Charles Dickens has slipped a bit and his next start — possibly the Green Point Stakes — will reveal whether he’s going to be top dog during the Cape season.
It was very much the same scenario in the third race at Turffontein — the BSA Sales Cup — where Mrs Geriatrix was expected to extend her unbeaten run to six. The ladies in the Magical Lady Syndicate would have travelled to the city track expecting their filly to win by three or four lengths.
Mike de Kock’s grey, White Pearl, has clearly progressed since the two met at Greyville in July and Richard Fourie had to pull out all the stops to get the 1-4 shot home.
Trainer Stuart Pettigrew had a strong hand in the Spring Challenge (for Fillies & Mares) and Feather Boa notched an overdue feature race win when defeating stablemate Captain Peg. Some feat to get the exacta in the 13-runner field.
Those Business Day readers who followed the advice about eighth race winner, My Soul Mate, in Friday’s paper would have been in the money.
We stated “My Soul Mate is worth a serious punt at her odds of 5-1”. The filly started at 4-1 and overcame a tardy start to score in good style.
Bargain buy Main Defender has several big race options
The colt cost just R140,000 as a yearling
As bargain buys go, they don’t get much better than trainer Tony Peter’s three-year-old, Main Defender. The colt cost just R140,000 as a yearling and — after Saturday’s win in the grade 2 Betway Spring Challenge — connections have big race options countrywide.
When Main Defender was sold at the 2022 BSA Cape Yearling Sale, both vendor (Jagessar Ltd) and the buyer were probably happy with the price. The colt is by Pathfork, who is a good sire but — in the popularity stakes — not in the same league as Gotthegreenlight and Vercingetorix.
Pathfork was represented by just a single yearling at the 2023 National Yearling Sales in April.
Before Saturday’s Turffontein race, Peter, who is facing an National Horseracing Authority inquiry, had told the media he expected a big performance from Main Defender despite a three-month break.
This resulted in the colt’s odds tumbling to 15-10 and his supporters never had a moment’s worry as the favourite hit the wire six lengths ahead of Thunderstruck.
Commentator Clyde Basel suggested that the Graham Beck Stakes and Dingaans might be possible targets for Main Defender, but Peter might also consider the King’s Plate which is a weight-for-age race. Candice Bass-Robinson ran Charles Dickens in last season’s grade 1 race when he was narrowly beaten by Al Muthana.
Of course, the wraps are still to come off another talented highveld colt, Sandringham Summit, who beat Main Defender in the Premier’s Champion Stakes at Greyville on Durban July day.
Jockey Kabelo Matsunyane revealed he had worked hard to get his weight down to 50.5kg to ride Main Defender and he had an armchair ride on the market leader.
At Durbanville, those fans who felt the Matchem Stakes would be a walk in the park for Charles Fortune were in for a rude awakening. Candice Bass-Robinson’s star performer was given a real fright by top sprinter, Gimme A Prince.
Dean Kannemeyer is reportedly considering running his five year-old in the King’s Plate — that could be a good call as the son of Gimmethegreenlight finished a close second in the 1,400m Drill Hall Stakes in May.
So the veil of invincibility about Charles Dickens has slipped a bit and his next start — possibly the Green Point Stakes — will reveal whether he’s going to be top dog during the Cape season.
It was very much the same scenario in the third race at Turffontein — the BSA Sales Cup — where Mrs Geriatrix was expected to extend her unbeaten run to six. The ladies in the Magical Lady Syndicate would have travelled to the city track expecting their filly to win by three or four lengths.
Mike de Kock’s grey, White Pearl, has clearly progressed since the two met at Greyville in July and Richard Fourie had to pull out all the stops to get the 1-4 shot home.
Trainer Stuart Pettigrew had a strong hand in the Spring Challenge (for Fillies & Mares) and Feather Boa notched an overdue feature race win when defeating stablemate Captain Peg. Some feat to get the exacta in the 13-runner field.
Those Business Day readers who followed the advice about eighth race winner, My Soul Mate, in Friday’s paper would have been in the money.
We stated “My Soul Mate is worth a serious punt at her odds of 5-1”. The filly started at 4-1 and overcame a tardy start to score in good style.
Peter can take top spot in trainers log with Turffontein win
Old names get the boot as De Kock and Slack honoured
Cape Racing stresses 2024 Met not to be missed
Strydom could reward his fans with win on Inventrix at Vaal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Dave The King could end De Kock’s Summer Cup drought
Feed The Flame appeals as strong French hope in the Arc
KZN trainer left SA as he ‘feared for the safety of my kids’
Paris bursting at the seams with racing and rugby fans
Elvis remembered with horse named after him set to win
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.