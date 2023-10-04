Old names get the boot as De Kock and Slack honoured

In a bold move, highveld racing operator 4Racing has decided it’s out with the old and in with the new and has renamed two feature races after trainer Mike de Kock and owner/breeder, Mary Slack.
De Kock, SA’s internationally known trainer who has won races all over the world, is rewarded by 4Racing with his name now attached to the Ipi Tombe Challenge, which is now the Mike de Kock Ipi Tombe Challenge.
Mary Slack threw highveld racing a lifeline with her financial support and the SA Fillies Classic will in future be called the Mary Slack SA Fillies Classic.
Gabbi Soma, head of operations at 4Racing, said: “Mike de Kock’s efforts to put SA horses and racing on the world map have been phenomenal and he is thoroughly deserving of having a race named after him.”
Regarding Slack, Soma said: “Without the passion and generosity of Mary Slack, the survival of our industry would simply not be possible. It would be impossible to ever repay her kindness, but honouring her in this way was the least we could do.”
Another change is that the Drum Star Handicap will now be known as the Dr Richard Maponya Handicap.
Tony Ruffel and Gerald Rosenberg both served the sport with distinction and there will be sadness in their families that their names disappear from the racing calendar.
The Tony Ruffel Stakes becomes the Gotthegreenlight Stakes after the leading sire while the Gerald Rosenberg Stakes has been renamed the Igigu Stakes.
If there is one criticism of these changes it is that former champion owner, Chris van Niekerk, has not been honoured. The Gardenia Stakes — now renamed the National Colour Stakes after his talented sprinter — could easily have been renamed the Chris van Niekerk Stakes.
On this subject, Soma said: “The horses that had races named after them were carefully selected for their racetrack brilliance — and achievements on the highveld in particular — and we felt were deserving of the accolade.”
April 6 2024 will now be a huge day for 4Racing as it will feature four grade 1 races including the Premier’s Champion Challenge and Empress Club Stakes.
The Vaal hosts its second meeting this week and on Tuesday punters were rewarded with an 8-1 winner, Inventrix, given a superb ride by 57-year-old Piere Strydom. The filly drifted in the market but was still good enough to beat the favourite, Stormy Choice, by half a length.
Strydom has two mounts at Thursday’s meeting and the pick of the duo could be Clinton Binda’s runner, Whorly Whorly, in the fifth race. A tough rival here will be Eiffel Tower, a topical tip in view of the big race in Paris last Sunday.
Muzi Yeni is flying all over the country in search of winners and his best mounts at the Free State track could be Runway Bomb (fourth race) and Burmese Tiara in the sixth. The former — owned by Suzette Viljoen — has been placed in her last three outings.
Selections
1st race: (1) Sola Diva (8) Mount Etna (2) All Rise (4) Bomber Grigio
Selections
1st race: (1) Sola Diva (8) Mount Etna (2) All Rise (4) Bomber Grigio
2nd race: No selection
3rd race: (11) Gocekwithlove (10) Flying Diamond (1) Kit Kat Katie (14) Reunion Hotspot
4th race: (7) Chasing Happiness (9) Runway Bomb (6) Storm Player (8) Striking Angel
5th Race: (11) Eiffel Tower (3) Fully Loaded (6) Dungeons (8) Whorly Whorly
6th race: (7) Burmese Tiara (8) Ideal Future (5) Aunt Pittypat (4) Angel’s Wish
7th race: (2) I Am Regal (1) Soldier’s Eye (3) Lady Calavera (5) Quiet Rebellion
8th race: (3) Ziyasha (9) Pendragon (14) Happy Analia (8) Brosnan
