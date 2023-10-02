Sport / Other Sport

Netball SA to name South African as next coach

02 October 2023 - 18:42
by SITHEMBISO DINDI IN Rustenburg
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Proteas head coach Norma Plummer during the Netball World Cup 2023 at Cape Town International Convention Centre. Picture: SHAUN ROY/GALLO IMAGES
Proteas head coach Norma Plummer during the Netball World Cup 2023 at Cape Town International Convention Centre. Picture: SHAUN ROY/GALLO IMAGES

Outgoing Proteas netball coach Norma Plummer will be replaced by a South African, as Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane says it is time to “believe in and groom our own”.   

Australian coaching great Plummer will vacate her position as SA’s coach at the end of the year and retire from coaching.   

Plummer was appointed in November last year, eight months before the first Netball World Cup hosted in SA in July and August.  

Plummer, an Australian, had enjoyed success in a previous stint steering the Proteas to fourth place at the 2019 World Cup. But SA finished a disappointing sixth on home soil at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Plummer will sign off after the Australian tour starting later this month and England tour in December.   

Molokwane said Netball SA has narrowed its search to two local coaches who will both work with Plummer before she leaves. The president said that is for a smooth transition and continuity from the solid foundation Plummer has laid. 

“There are coaches who will be travelling with the team — one will be going to Australia and when the time is right, we will announce that coach,” Molokwane said.   

“Another will be travelling to England because we want them to work closely with Norma. We don’t want to repeat the mistake of 2019 of just saying ‘Norma go’, and we give the [new] coach the reins.   

“We want that succession plan to say ‘this is where I was, and this is where I was intending to go, and this is where I see the future with the team’. So, we made sure we will give them the opportunity.”   

Tommy Fleetwood secures Ryder Cup for Europe after brave US fightback

Trophy returns to Europe as American final-day comeback bid falls short
Sport
1 day ago

Sabalenka shines in first match as No 1 but Vondrousova crashes in Beijing

Aryna Sabalenka outclassed Sofia Kenin at the China Open but Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova crashed out
Sport
1 day ago

Gebre challenges coaches to push South Africans as foreigners rule Spar series

In recent years SA runners have largely been reduced to spectators in the series with the most recent local winner being Glenrose Xaba in 2018
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Rugby World Cup: Long string of permutations ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: Maybe the Proteas have stumbled ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Am steps in for injured Mapimpi at Rugby World Cup
Sport / Rugby
4.
Medvedev books China Open semifinal with familiar ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Netball SA to name South African as next coach
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Banyana success shows need for SA women’s football league

Sport / Soccer

Australia down England to win Netball World Cup

Sport / Other Sport

WATCH: Banyana Banyana and Proteas

Sport / Soccer

A bridge too far for Netball Proteas

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.