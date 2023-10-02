Netball SA to name South African as next coach

Proteas head coach Norma Plummer during the Netball World Cup 2023 at Cape Town International Convention Centre. Picture: SHAUN ROY/GALLO IMAGES
Outgoing Proteas netball coach Norma Plummer will be replaced by a South African, as Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane says it is time to “believe in and groom our own”.
Australian coaching great Plummer will vacate her position as SA’s coach at the end of the year and retire from coaching.
Plummer was appointed in November last year, eight months before the first Netball World Cup hosted in SA in July and August.
Plummer, an Australian, had enjoyed success in a previous stint steering the Proteas to fourth place at the 2019 World Cup. But SA finished a disappointing sixth on home soil at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Plummer will sign off after the Australian tour starting later this month and England tour in December.
Molokwane said Netball SA has narrowed its search to two local coaches who will both work with Plummer before she leaves.The president said that is for a smooth transition and continuity from the solid foundation Plummer has laid.
“There are coaches who will be travelling with the team — one will be going to Australia and when the time is right, we will announce that coach,” Molokwane said.
“Another will be travelling to England because we want them to work closely with Norma. We don’t want to repeat the mistake of 2019 of just saying ‘Norma go’, and we give the [new] coach the reins.
“We want that succession plan to say ‘this is where I was, and this is where I was intending to go, and this is where I see the future with the team’. So, we made sure we will give them the opportunity.”
