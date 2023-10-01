Sport / Other Sport

Tommy Fleetwood secures Ryder Cup for Europe after brave US fightback

01 October 2023 - 19:28
by MARTYN HERMAN
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tommy Fleetwood of Team Europe lifts the Ryder Cup trophy at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy, October 1 2023. Picture: PATRICK SMITH/GETTY IMAGES
Tommy Fleetwood of Team Europe lifts the Ryder Cup trophy at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy, October 1 2023. Picture: PATRICK SMITH/GETTY IMAGES

Rome — Europe survived a fierce American fightback to secure the four points required to reclaim the Ryder Cup with Englishman Tommy Fleetwood sealing the deal in a nerve-jangling climax at the Marco Simone course on Sunday.    

The Americans, attempting the biggest final-day comeback in the history of the biennial event, finally found their mojo after being outplayed and largely outfought for two days.

But hauling back a daunting 15½-10½ deficit proved beyond them and Fleetwood made it mathematically certain the trophy would return to Europe when his opponent Rickie Fowler conceded the 16th hole to leave Fleetwood two up with two to play and guaranteed a half point.

Fleetwood duly completed a 3&1 victory but the celebrations had already started as Europe extended their 30-year unbeaten home record against the Americans and avenged the record 19-9 thrashing they endured at Whistling Straits in 2021.

While the final score was 16½-11½, Sunday’s finale was far more stressful than Europe captain Luke Donald would have imagined.

“They put up a fight today so hats off to them. But I am so proud of my 12 guys,” said Donald, whose team seized control of the 44th Ryder Cup on Friday with a 4-0 sweep of the morning foursomes. “We started off great, which was what we needed. Then a few matches changed to red. We kept looking at the board and thinking, where will we find 14½ points?”

Donald had top-loaded his singles order with world No 3 Jon Rahm, No 4 Viktor Hovland and No 2 Rory McIlroy, who was involved in unsavoury scenes the night before, in the opening four matches.

Norway’s Hovland, outstanding throughout the three days, was unstoppable as he finished off Collin Morikawa on the 15th green for a 4&3 victory which included seven birdies.

In the top match, Spain’s Masters champion Rahm and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler slugged out a gladiatorial duel which ended tied as Rahm won the 18th hole.

Northern Ireland’s McIlroy, playing in his seventh Ryder Cup, beat rookie Sam Burns 3&1 to get Europe to 13 points.

Elsewhere, however, the Americans began to paint the scoreboard red with Patrick Cantlay, whose heroics in a stormy fourballs match on Saturday gave the visitors hope, beating Justin Rose.

With the US leading several matches the pressure began to build, but England’s Tyrrell Hatton held on for a 3&2 victory over British Open champion Brian Harman to leave Europe needing a half point from the seven matches still going on.

Zach Johnson’s Americans were not finished, though. Brooks Koepka beat Swede Ludvig Aberg before Max Homa survived a tension-riddled 18th hole to hang on for a one-up win over Matt Fitzpatrick, who had the chance to deliver the half point only to miss an 18-foot birdie putt.

When Xander Schauffele beat Nicolai Hojgaard to make it 14-10, every shot took on huge significance. But when Fowler drove his tee shot into water at the par-four 16th and Fleetwood drove the green, Europe could breathe easy.

Fleetwood had two putts from three feet to win the hole, but when Fowler did not make him finish off, the 32-year-old Englishman threw his arms skywards in celebration.

Reuters

LALI STANDER: Spanish golfer clinches glory for Europe on penultimate hole

The Americans came, saw and almost conquered, but in the end it was Europe who celebrated three successive Solheim wins with the 14–14 result.
Sport
4 days ago

Steve Stricker wins Sanford International for sixth title of 2023

The champion posted a 16-under 194 to successfully defend his 2022 title at Minnehaha Country Club
Sport
1 week ago

Zach Johnson factoring in ‘demanding’ course for US Ryder Cup line-ups

There is also chemistry between teammates to consider
Sport
2 weeks ago

Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas among US Ryder Cup captain’s picks

The team aims to snap a 30-year drought by winning for the first time on European soil since 1993
Sport
1 month ago

Hovland captures Tour Championship, wins first FedExCup for $18m payday

Predictions of top stardom for Viktor Hovland have officially become true
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Springboks beat spirited Tonga to close on Rugby ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Australia stay alive with bonus-point win over ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Argentina claim underdog status for Japan ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Sabalenka shines in first match as No 1 but ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Fiji focus on Portugal in quarterfinal hunt
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Rome course provides stage fit for Ryder Cup gladiators

Sport / Other Sport

LALI STANDER: Spanish golfer clinches glory for Europe on penultimate hole

Sport / Other Sport

Phil Mickelson: My gambling crossed the line ‘into addiction’

Sport / Other Sport

Steve Stricker wins Sanford International for sixth title of 2023

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.