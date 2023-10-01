“I would like to encourage the South African athletes [to continue working hard]. On top of that there would be a better outcome if the coaches push the athletes more because in terms of facilities there are more than enough they can take advantage of,” Gebre said.
Gebre challenges coaches to push South Africans as foreigners rule Spar series
In recent years SA runners have largely been reduced to spectators in the series with the most recent local winner being Glenrose Xaba in 2018
Ethiopian runner Selam Gebre has challenged SA coaches to push local athletes harder to compete better against their East African counterparts in the Spar Grand Prix race series.
Gebre was speaking after the Johannesburg leg of the Spar Women’s 10km Challenge where she claimed first place at the Marks Park Sporting Club on Sunday, finishing in 33min 41sec.
The Ethiopian’s victory came in the absence of countrywoman Tadu Nare, who claimed the winner’s title for the overall series after cruising to victories in the first five races.
Another Ethiopian, Debash Kelati Desta, finished second in 33:55 on Sunday while three-time Grand Prix winner Irvette van Zyl of Hollywood Running Club was third in 35:08.
In recent years SA runners have largely been reduced to spectators in the series. The last time a local won the Grand Prix was when Glenrose Xaba claimed it in 2018.
Gebre and Desta spoke about how facilities are not an issue in SA and said they felt it might take a change in outlook from coaches and runners to compete for podium places again.
“I would like to encourage the South African athletes [to continue working hard]. On top of that there would be a better outcome if the coaches push the athletes more because in terms of facilities there are more than enough they can take advantage of,” Gebre said.
“But the coaches need to push the athletes and the athletes need to discipline themselves.
“They need to think ahead, think forward about the outcome rather than worrying about the process. Let them focus and the [highveld] altitude might have a bit of an influence. If they work hard, even in this weather, which is very [challenging], they can still excel, but they need to be disciplined and keep pushing themselves.”
Van Zyl echoed the words of the Ethiopians. She said clubs were doing their best to improve the situation and called on Athletics SA to support local runners.
“But I feel our national federation could do more to ensure we have proper guidance on nutrition and also access to medical support,” Van Zyl said.
Nare takes home R200,000 for winning the series. Gebre, who finished second overall, collects R100,000 and third-place finisher Blandina Makatisi of Lesotho received R75,000.
