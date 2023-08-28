Sport / Other Sport

Swiatek dominates Peterson in US Open

World No 1 sets up a second-round meeting with Daria Saville as she begins her title defence

28 August 2023 - 20:00 Amy Tennery
Picture: 123RF/ MIKAEL DAMKIER
New York — World No 1 Iga Swiatek got her US Open title defence off to a dominant start on Monday, flattening unseeded Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-0 6-1 to kick off the action on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The four-time Grand Slam champion fired off 20 winners and four aces to set up a second-round meeting with Australian Daria Saville.

Swiatek said that her tank was “pretty empty” after losing in the Montreal and Cincinnati semifinals earlier this month but showed no lack of vigour as she opened her US Open campaign with an ace and blazed through the first set.

The Polish player showed only brief signs of vulnerability early in the second set, as she began to accrue more unforced errors and had to claw her way back from triple break point in the first game.

But she reminded the crowd at Flushing Meadows why she has been the world No 1 since April 2022 as she whacked across an unreturnable backhand shot to break Peterson to love in the fourth game.

Peterson, who was only produced two winners across the match, never regained her composure and Swiatek pumped her first after closing out the match with a scorching backhand down the line.

Reuters

Medvedev on a mission to scramble things at the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have created huge expectations for another showdown
Sport
8 hours ago

Djokovic fired up ahead of US return

Serbian returns to the US for the first time in two years for this week’s Cincinnati Open
Sport
2 weeks ago

Alcaraz needs new rivals for a new era

Spaniard needs to find a couple of adversaries to share the load as tennis moves into a new era
Sport
1 month ago
