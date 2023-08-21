Djokovic storms back to beat Alcaraz for Cincinnati title

Rand little changed as it continues to be negatively affected by the risk-averse global market
Russia still thinks the same way as 55 years ago — it fears freedom of speech, plurality of opinion and the free elections Ukraine has been honouring for over 30 years
The trial of two men accused of killing three Cosas members in 1982 has been postponed to next year.
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka
CEO July Ndlovu says it may consider a further review of ‘the size and shape’ of its mining operations
SA is an attractive destination for high-tech players but first it needs to fix its energy supply and logistics systems
Tech cannot replicate real human interaction and the benefits that come from one-on-one engagement, but with data gathering comes great responsibility
President Bola Tinubu appointed former investment banker Olawale Edun as finance minister and co-ordinating minister for the economy
Decision in best interest of both parties, says player despite being cleared of allegations of assault and attempted rape
The V8-powered grand tourer arrives with more space and up to 430kW
Los Angeles — Novak Djokovic overcame a match point and stifling heat to beat world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz 5-7 7-6(7) 7-6(4) and win the Cincinnati Open in a heart-pounding thriller on Sunday.
Djokovic collapsed on his back and ripped his shirt open after triumphing in the nearly four-hour contest to get revenge for his loss to the young Spaniard in July’s Wimbledon final.
“So much to say and so little energy,” Djokovic said while collecting his third Cincinnati Open title.
“It has been a roller-coaster and definitely one of the toughest and most exciting matches I’ve ever been a part of in any tournament.
“It did feel like a Grand Slam final, even more than that, to be honest.”
The Serb was hobbled by the intense humidity in the tail end of the first set, barely moving when Alcaraz hit a backhand winner to grab the opener.
Alcaraz raced out to a 4-2 second-set lead and it appeared he might cruise to the finish line as his 36-year-old opponent looked cooked in the Ohio sun.
But Alcaraz would produce a poor service game while leading 4-3 that included four unforced errors to give life to the world No 2.
In the second-set tiebreak Djokovic saved a championship point and went on to force a deciding set after winning a 25-shot rally.
During the break before the third set, a frustrated Alcaraz pounded his right hand against the plastic drinks container next to his chair, requiring a medical timeout to tape his finger.
In the decider, Djokovic broke for a 5-3 lead but would then squander two match points in the next game.
The drama would continue when Djokovic missed an overhead for 5-5 and the players would ultimately arrive at another tiebreak, which Djokovic won on his fifth match point of the contest.
“It is going to be tough for me to talk right now, but I tried to do my best,” Alcaraz said.
“I want to congratulate Novak once again. It’s amazing to play against you, share the court with you, learn from you. This match was really close but I learnt a lot.”
The win delivered Djokovic his 95th career title and 39th Masters 1000 crown.
The tournament was Djokovic’s first on US soil in two years after he was barred from entering the country because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19.
He will look to add a 24th Grand Slam trophy to his collection at the upcoming US Open, which runs from August 28-September 10.
“Every one of our matches goes the distance,” Djokovic said to Alcaraz. The pair are now 2-2 in their generational rivalry.
“Hopefully we can play in some weeks’ time in New York,” he said. “That would be nice for the crowd, I don’t know about me.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Djokovic storms back to beat Alcaraz for Cincinnati title
The Serb collapsed on his back and ripped his shirt open after triumphing in a see-saw contest
Los Angeles — Novak Djokovic overcame a match point and stifling heat to beat world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz 5-7 7-6(7) 7-6(4) and win the Cincinnati Open in a heart-pounding thriller on Sunday.
Djokovic collapsed on his back and ripped his shirt open after triumphing in the nearly four-hour contest to get revenge for his loss to the young Spaniard in July’s Wimbledon final.
“So much to say and so little energy,” Djokovic said while collecting his third Cincinnati Open title.
“It has been a roller-coaster and definitely one of the toughest and most exciting matches I’ve ever been a part of in any tournament.
“It did feel like a Grand Slam final, even more than that, to be honest.”
The Serb was hobbled by the intense humidity in the tail end of the first set, barely moving when Alcaraz hit a backhand winner to grab the opener.
Alcaraz raced out to a 4-2 second-set lead and it appeared he might cruise to the finish line as his 36-year-old opponent looked cooked in the Ohio sun.
But Alcaraz would produce a poor service game while leading 4-3 that included four unforced errors to give life to the world No 2.
In the second-set tiebreak Djokovic saved a championship point and went on to force a deciding set after winning a 25-shot rally.
During the break before the third set, a frustrated Alcaraz pounded his right hand against the plastic drinks container next to his chair, requiring a medical timeout to tape his finger.
In the decider, Djokovic broke for a 5-3 lead but would then squander two match points in the next game.
The drama would continue when Djokovic missed an overhead for 5-5 and the players would ultimately arrive at another tiebreak, which Djokovic won on his fifth match point of the contest.
“It is going to be tough for me to talk right now, but I tried to do my best,” Alcaraz said.
“I want to congratulate Novak once again. It’s amazing to play against you, share the court with you, learn from you. This match was really close but I learnt a lot.”
The win delivered Djokovic his 95th career title and 39th Masters 1000 crown.
The tournament was Djokovic’s first on US soil in two years after he was barred from entering the country because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19.
He will look to add a 24th Grand Slam trophy to his collection at the upcoming US Open, which runs from August 28-September 10.
“Every one of our matches goes the distance,” Djokovic said to Alcaraz. The pair are now 2-2 in their generational rivalry.
“Hopefully we can play in some weeks’ time in New York,” he said. “That would be nice for the crowd, I don’t know about me.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.