Lucas Glover continues improbable run with St Jude playoff win

Lucas Glover defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win for the second straight week, claiming the FedEx St Jude Championship title on Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee.
Glover, 43, won last week’s regular-season finale, the Wyndham Championship, to qualify for the FedExCup playoffs at the last possible moment. Now he has hit form at the right time — and is projected to jump from No 49 to No 4 in the FedExCup points standings.
Glover and Cantlay went back to replay the par-four 18th hole at TPC Southwind to begin the playoff. Cantlay’s tee shot dribbled down into a water hazard, leaving Glover to play for par. Cantlay barely missed a 22-foot par attempt to force a second playoff hole.
Glover shot a one-under 69 on Sunday, while Cantlay fired a bogey-free, six-under 64 to get into the clubhouse at 15-under 265. Tommy Fleetwood of England missed a birdie putt that would have tied him with Cantlay, and he settled for a round of 68 and a tie for third at 14 under with Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland (65 on Sunday).
A midafternoon weather delay suspended play for 97 minutes before Glover, the 54-hole leader, teed off in the final pairing with Taylor Moore.
Glover made one birdie and all pars for his first 13 holes, but his tee shot at the par-three 14th hole found the water hazard and led him to bogey and drop to 14 under, behind Cantlay.
He got that stroke back by the par-five 16th hole. He made a critical par save at No 17 and could not sink a 22½-foot birdy try at No 18 for the outright win.
Only the top 50 players in the FedExCup points standings will advance to next week’s BMW Championship, the second leg of the three-week playoffs. Two players who started outside the top 50 played their way in.
Cam Davis of Australia shot a final-round 67 to tie for sixth at 11 under and jump from No 62 to No 45. Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama finished birdy-eagle-birdy-par to card a 65 and tie for 16th at nine under — leaping from No 57 to No 47.
Lucas Glover continues improbable run with St Jude playoff win
Patrick Cantlay defeated in playoff in Memphis, Tennessee
Lucas Glover defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win for the second straight week, claiming the FedEx St Jude Championship title on Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee.
Glover, 43, won last week’s regular-season finale, the Wyndham Championship, to qualify for the FedExCup playoffs at the last possible moment. Now he has hit form at the right time — and is projected to jump from No 49 to No 4 in the FedExCup points standings.
Glover and Cantlay went back to replay the par-four 18th hole at TPC Southwind to begin the playoff. Cantlay’s tee shot dribbled down into a water hazard, leaving Glover to play for par. Cantlay barely missed a 22-foot par attempt to force a second playoff hole.
Glover shot a one-under 69 on Sunday, while Cantlay fired a bogey-free, six-under 64 to get into the clubhouse at 15-under 265. Tommy Fleetwood of England missed a birdie putt that would have tied him with Cantlay, and he settled for a round of 68 and a tie for third at 14 under with Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland (65 on Sunday).
A midafternoon weather delay suspended play for 97 minutes before Glover, the 54-hole leader, teed off in the final pairing with Taylor Moore.
Glover made one birdie and all pars for his first 13 holes, but his tee shot at the par-three 14th hole found the water hazard and led him to bogey and drop to 14 under, behind Cantlay.
He got that stroke back by the par-five 16th hole. He made a critical par save at No 17 and could not sink a 22½-foot birdy try at No 18 for the outright win.
Only the top 50 players in the FedExCup points standings will advance to next week’s BMW Championship, the second leg of the three-week playoffs. Two players who started outside the top 50 played their way in.
Cam Davis of Australia shot a final-round 67 to tie for sixth at 11 under and jump from No 62 to No 45. Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama finished birdy-eagle-birdy-par to card a 65 and tie for 16th at nine under — leaping from No 57 to No 47.
Field Level Media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Scheffler out to redeem himself at FedEx Cup playoffs
Justin Thomas excited to swing in Nedbank Golf Challenge
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 58 for record-breaking performance win at Greenbrier
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.