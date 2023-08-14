A partnership led by business personality Willem Ackerman has bought talented and impeccably bred English sprinter Mujbar to race in SA with trainer Mike de Kock.
An impressive grade 3 winner, Mujbar has turned five, has a good year of racing in him and will go to stud after his track career.
A media release stated: “The importing of Mujbar does not sacrifice either performance or pedigree due to exchange rate limitations,” which holds the promise of rare quality for local stallion ranks, dealt a blow by the EU’s restrictive import/export protocols and the weakening of the rand in the past decade.
Mujbar’s pedigree combines the two most prominent speed lines in Britain. He is a son of the Oasis Dream stallion, Muhaarar, out of Madany, a stakes-winning daughter of Acclamation. His half-brothers were both top-level performers. Eqtidaar won the grade 1 Royal Ascot Sprint and Massaat was second in both the grade 1 Dewhurst Stakes and the grade 1 English 2000 Guineas.
Mujbar arrives in SA in the next few days and the immediate aim of the partnership is to have him prepared for a tilt at the 2024 L’Ormarins King’s Plate.
Tuesday’s eight-race programme at Durbanville looks a true hit-and-miss affair, with lower level handicaps and muddling formlines almost guaranteed to deliver upsets and good payouts for shrewd punters.
If the stock exchange’s pearl of wisdom “the trend is your friend” is applied, Lucinda Woodruff is probably the one to follow. The Milnerton trainer is fast on the up, no surprise considering that she hails from the Terrance Millard dynasty and her father, Geoff, was a multiple SA champion before he made a move to Saudi Arabia.
Lucinda has saddled three winners and 10 places from her last 20 runners and, like her dad, presents them beautifully on parade. Beerenberg could extend her tally in race 3 over 1,250m. He posted back-to-back wins at this track around this time last year and will be kicking on strongly at the business end.
An interesting runner in this race is Vaughan Marshall’s Yellowporscheroad, who was suspended for bleeding last September and hasn’t been seen out since. He is a very talented horse, and Marshall said on Monday: “We have managed his bleeding. He doesn’t bleed in work, but he has had a multitude of problems. He will need the run.”
The Woodruff runner My Flower Fate aims for a hat-trick of wins in race 6 over 1,600m. As a filly clearly “on the up”, she gets preference in another tricky contest.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (6) Wecangoallnight (3) After The Rain (4) Silver Falcon (5) Resonate
2nd Race: (3) Pineapplemintgreen (2) Kythera (10) La Pequenita (7) Nile The Boss
Impeccably bred English sprinter Mujbar to race in SA
Already an impressive grade 3 winner, the five-year-old will be trained by Mike de Kock
A partnership led by business personality Willem Ackerman has bought talented and impeccably bred English sprinter Mujbar to race in SA with trainer Mike de Kock.
An impressive grade 3 winner, Mujbar has turned five, has a good year of racing in him and will go to stud after his track career.
A media release stated: “The importing of Mujbar does not sacrifice either performance or pedigree due to exchange rate limitations,” which holds the promise of rare quality for local stallion ranks, dealt a blow by the EU’s restrictive import/export protocols and the weakening of the rand in the past decade.
Mujbar’s pedigree combines the two most prominent speed lines in Britain. He is a son of the Oasis Dream stallion, Muhaarar, out of Madany, a stakes-winning daughter of Acclamation. His half-brothers were both top-level performers. Eqtidaar won the grade 1 Royal Ascot Sprint and Massaat was second in both the grade 1 Dewhurst Stakes and the grade 1 English 2000 Guineas.
Mujbar arrives in SA in the next few days and the immediate aim of the partnership is to have him prepared for a tilt at the 2024 L’Ormarins King’s Plate.
Tuesday’s eight-race programme at Durbanville looks a true hit-and-miss affair, with lower level handicaps and muddling formlines almost guaranteed to deliver upsets and good payouts for shrewd punters.
If the stock exchange’s pearl of wisdom “the trend is your friend” is applied, Lucinda Woodruff is probably the one to follow. The Milnerton trainer is fast on the up, no surprise considering that she hails from the Terrance Millard dynasty and her father, Geoff, was a multiple SA champion before he made a move to Saudi Arabia.
Lucinda has saddled three winners and 10 places from her last 20 runners and, like her dad, presents them beautifully on parade. Beerenberg could extend her tally in race 3 over 1,250m. He posted back-to-back wins at this track around this time last year and will be kicking on strongly at the business end.
An interesting runner in this race is Vaughan Marshall’s Yellowporscheroad, who was suspended for bleeding last September and hasn’t been seen out since. He is a very talented horse, and Marshall said on Monday: “We have managed his bleeding. He doesn’t bleed in work, but he has had a multitude of problems. He will need the run.”
The Woodruff runner My Flower Fate aims for a hat-trick of wins in race 6 over 1,600m. As a filly clearly “on the up”, she gets preference in another tricky contest.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (6) Wecangoallnight (3) After The Rain (4) Silver Falcon (5) Resonate
2nd Race: (3) Pineapplemintgreen (2) Kythera (10) La Pequenita (7) Nile The Boss
3rd Race: (7) Beerenberg (4) Ragnar Lothbrook (9) Barney Mcgrew (8) Elusive Trader
4th Race: (1) Bonanza (2) Charlie Malone (4) Bullitt (9) Final Move
5th Race: (4) Little Miss Pink (5) Easy Money (3) Cattaleya (2) Black Path
6th Race: (6) Miss Flower Fate (1) Lady Silvano (4) Veronica Mars (5) Fleeting
7th Race: (5) Exceeder (8) Alfred’s Girl (7) Peut Etre Moi (2) Kingdom Of Heaven
8th Race: (4) Winter Scout (7) Zippy Over (6) Lucy The Pink (2) Estimated
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
First phase of grooms’ residential renovation completed at Turffontein
Betway Summer Cup to have a record stake of R5m
Future Pearl delivers in Gold Cup to give Tarry third win
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.