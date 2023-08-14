Cameron Smith runs away with LIV Bedminster title

Cameron Smith celebrates after winning the LIV Golf Bedminster tournament at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey on Sunday. Picture: VINCENT CARCHIETTA
Cameron Smith of Australia posted a three-under-par 68 to complete a wire-to-wire victory at LIV Golf Bedminster on Sunday in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Smith’s three-day total of 12-under 201 was seven shots better than India’s Anirban Lahiri, who had a final-round 70 at Trump National Golf Club.
It was Smith’s second win in as many months after prevailing at the LIV event outside London in July.
“I played two really good days of golf, so there’s no reason for me to go out there today and have five- or six-over and give the tournament away,” Smith said. “It was just about getting back to what we know.”
The team Smith captains, the all-Australian Ripper GC, also picked up its first victory in the team competition. Ripper ran away with the title at 20-under thanks to Smith’s score, with Jediah Morgan’s five-under 66 and Matt Jones’ one-under on Sunday.
Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC and the all-South African Stinger GC finished a distant second at nine-under.
Smith, who led the tournament by one shot after the first round and by four after Saturday, opened his final round with a bogey five and picked up another at No 3.
But the Major champion birdied the par-four sixth hole before rolling in three more at numbers eight to ten. He would not bogey again, adding one last birdie at the par-five 15th.
“It’s a weird golf course,” Smith said. “You can’t play defensive and play for pars, but you can’t play too aggressive and try to make birdies. You’ve almost got to let the birdies come to you.”
Jones compared Smith’s dominance on the LIV Golf circuit to Scottie Scheffler’s successful season on the PGA Tour.
“Everyone talks about Scottie Scheffler having a finish in the top 12 every week. Cam does it every week out here, and he wins these two events,” Jones said of his teammate, who has eight top-12s in 11 events this year.
“If there’s talk about Scottie, there’s got to be talk about Cam in the same breath. That’s all I have to say.”
Abraham Ancer of Mexico (69), Patrick Reed (71) and SA’s Dean Burmester (72) tied for third in the individual competition at four-under. Branden Grace of SA (71) was sixth at three-under.
Phil Mickelson, who was tied for second with Burmester after Saturday’s round, posted a quintuple-bogey eight at the seventh hole en route to a four-over 75. He tied Charles Howell III (71) for ninth at one-under.
