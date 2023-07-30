Jamaica send Proteas reeling in Netball World Cup rout

Karla Pretorius (vice-captain) of SA, Jhaniele Fowler (captain) of Jamaica and Phumza Maweni of SA during their Netball World Cup 2023 at Cape Town International Convention Centre, July 30 2023. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
It lived up to expectations as the “grudge match”, but at the end Jamaica flexed their considerable muscles to dampen the mood of the 5,000 strong crowd at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
The Sunshine Girls overpowered the Spar Proteas 67-49 to hand the Netball World Cup hosts their first defeat of the tournament and leave them with a difficult path to the semifinals according to the complicated set of permutations.
SA will take on Trinidad and Tobago on Monday evening and that match will be followed by clashes against highly unpredictable Uganda and New Zealand in their pursuit of the semis.
SA fought gallantly in the first two quarters, but they ran out of steam against a quality Jamaican side that boasts most of the players who play in the reputable Australian Super Netball League.
Shanice Beckford of Jamaica and Phumza Maweni of SA during the Netball World Cup 2023 match in Cape Town, July 30 2023. Picture: ASHELY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Proteas coach Norma Plummer resorted to her best possible team with defender Phumza Maweni, centre Khanyisa Chawane and attacker Lenize Potgieter back in the starting line-up.
Potgieter was the eye-catching inclusion in the starting line-up as she missed out the opening two comprehensive wins over Wales and Sri Lanka due to a niggling injury.
Potgieter had her knees heavily strapped, but she was deemed fit to lead the attack in a match in which the Proteas were under immense pressure to win so that they have easier passage to the semifinals.
SA briefly took the lead for the first time after seven minutes though the Jamaicans held their own and continued to keep the scoreboard ticking and they enjoyed a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
Jamaica started the second quarter strongly and at some stage they opened a sizeable eight-point lead, but SA improved with the introduction of exciting goal attacker Nichole Taljaard for Nicola Smith.
When half time arrived, the Jamaica’s lead was on six points with Taljaard having injected the much-needed energy to their work with a contribution of seven goals.
Jamaica took this game by the scruff of the neck in the third quarter, which ended with them enjoying a 23-point lead.
In the fourth quarter, Jamaica replaced their goalkeeper Shamera Sterling for Kadie-Ann Dehaney and the moved nearly backfired as SA began to find their feet again.
The combination of Ine-Marí Venter and Taljaard gave Dehaney and goal defender Latanya Wilson problems as SA finally outscored Jamaica by five points in the quarter.
But it proved too little too late for SA as the damage was done during the earlier stages of the match and Jamaica won by a comfortable 18 points.
During the first matches of afternoon session, Uganda continued their impressive run with a 74-34 win over Trinidad and Tobago to register their second win of the tournament.
In the other early afternoon match, England registered their third win when they overcame stubborn Scotland 62-37 as the tournament gained momentum with the second preliminaries approaching.
Score
SA: 67
Jamaica: 49
1st quarter: SA 16-12 Jamaica
2nd quarter: SA 32-26 Jamaica
3rd quarter: SA 52-29 Jamaica
4th quarter: SA 67-49 Jamaica
