Sport / Other Sport

Victory in opening game will give SA hope, says Molokwane

Netball president says Proteas must set tone from the get-go

25 July 2023 - 19:56 Sports staff
Khanyisa Chawane during the Proteas training session at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this week. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Pressure and excitement are building for the Spar Proteas days before the start of the Netball World Cup.

The 16-team global spectacle, taking place on African soil for the first time since the competition was established in 1963, kicks off on  July 28 and runs until August 6.

Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane says the senior national team will have to set a tone in their opening match of the competition.

SA face ninth-ranked Wales on Friday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The Proteas finished in the top four in the last edition, which was held in Liverpool, for the first time since 1995 where they won silver.

Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane. Picture: WERNER HILLS
The Proteas have been placed in Group C with the Welsh Feathers, Sri Lanka and Commonwealth Games silver medallists Jamaica.

Molokwane says getting a better result than in 2019 will be influenced by how the team starts the competition.

“The importance of winning the opening game is giving South Africans the hope to say we are not just following the Proteas but we are following a winning team.

“When you lose the first game on home soil it demoralises the people from watching the next game — will they go to the quarterfinals? Will they make it?

“The first win will give South Africans hope. You might think Wales are just another team but it’s an opening game and it’s a big game for them,” Molokwane said.

The national team has been preparing for the World Cup since the start of the year.

They started with the Quad Series in January, and also went to Australia for a training camp for SA-based players.

They have been in a pre-tournament training camp since July 14 to wrap up their preparations.

